Is your milk flow too much? Gynaecologist shares everything about hyperlactation syndrome and how to deal with it

Imagine you are nursing your newborn and find that you are producing too much milk. While this may seem helpful at first, it can quickly become a challenging situation for new mothers. Hyperlactation Syndrome, also known as hypergalactia or breastfeeding oversupply, affects many mothers and can cause anxiety and physical discomfort. This condition has several symptoms, but there are practical ways to manage it. How to stop hyperlactation syndrome?

What is hyperlactation syndrome?

Hyperlactation is more than just a minor issue; it can have an impact on both mother and baby. This condition, which involves producing too much breast milk, often happens in the early days of breastfeeding and can disrupt the natural breastfeeding process. It is important to recognise and address hyperlactation, as it can also impact future pregnancies.

What causes hyperlactation?

The exact cause is unclear, but several factors may contribute to it. These include hormonal changes, stress, and the frequency of breastfeeding. "It is important for your body and its signals during this challenging time of motherhood", Dr Poojashree K S, Consultant - Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, tells Health Shots.

How does hyperlactation affect the mother and baby?

Knowing the signs can help mothers take action. Here are important signs to look out for:

For the mother:

Fullness and heaviness: A constant feeling of breast fullness can be uncomfortable and painful.

A constant feeling of breast fullness can be uncomfortable and painful. Leaking milk: "Some mothers may find themselves soaking through clothing, a frustrating and embarrassing issue", says the Gynaecologist.

"Some mothers may find themselves soaking through clothing, a frustrating and embarrassing issue", says the Gynaecologist. Plugged ducts: Painful lumps that may develop if oversupply is not managed correctly, which can lead to mastitis.

Painful lumps that may develop if oversupply is not managed correctly, which can lead to mastitis. Overactive letdown reflex: Milk can flow out so quickly that it feels like a flood instead of a gentle stream.

For the baby:

Feeding challenges: Many infants experience difficulty latching, which can lead to frustration. They might cough, choke, or pull away because the milk flows too quickly.

Gassiness and fussiness: "Symptoms that some people mistake for colic can come from having too much foremilk and not enough hindmilk", says the Obstetrician.

Unusual stools: Be aware of green, frothy stools. This may indicate a problem with the milk. It might mean the baby is not getting enough nutrient-rich hindmilk.

How to manage hyperlactation?

The good news is that you can manage hyperlactation. Here are some ways to help you regain balance.

Block feeding: Feed your baby from the same breast for multiple feedings instead of switching sides. This helps reduce milk production on one side, allowing your baby to receive the richer hindmilk. Laid-back feeding positions: Feeding your baby while reclining can slow the milk flow. This allows your baby to control how much they take in. Try to nurse in a comfortable, reclined position to make feeding easier. Express before feeding: Before breastfeeding, try hand-expressing or pumping a little. "This can help soften your breasts and relieve pressure", shares Dr Poojashree. Doing this can also lessen the initial milk spray that might surprise your baby. Warm compresses: Use warm compresses often to help with engorgement. This simple method can reduce pain and discomfort from full breasts. Hydration: Staying hydrated is essential, but remember that drinking excessive fluids doesn’t boost milk supply and may actually exacerbate oversupply. Maintain a balanced approach to hydration.

How do you deal with hyperlactation?

Dealing with hyperlactation can be challenging, but you are not alone. If you still feel discomfort or notice any of the following issues:

Persistent pain

Repeated mastitis

Concerns about your baby’s weight gain

It's important to talk to a lactation consultant or healthcare provider. They can give you advice and techniques that fit your situation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.