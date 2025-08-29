Breast Milk: Nature’s first miracle food for babies
From immunity to intimacy — a doctor’s take on the benefits of breastfeeding and ways to overcome its challenges
August is observed as National Breastfeeding Month (US), with organisations such as the WHO and UNICEF raising awareness about its importance. This campaign celebrates and supports nursing mothers while highlighting the many benefits it brings to both mother and child. Dr Mousumi Das Ghosh President, Jamshedpur Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (JOGS) outlines the key benefits and challenges.
Benefits of Breastfeeding
For the Baby
Provides all essential nutrients in the right proportion, making it the perfect natural food
Contains antibodies that strengthen immunity and protect against infections like ear infections, diarrhoea, and pneumonia
Reduces the risk of chronic diseases later in life, including asthma, obesity, and diabetes
Promotes healthy growth and brain development
Easier to digest compared to formula
Encourages bonding through skin-to-skin contact and comfort
For the Mother
Helps the uterus contract and return to its normal size faster after delivery
Reduces postpartum bleeding
Burns extra calories, aiding in weight loss and helping mothers return to pre-pregnancy weight more quickly
Lowers the risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure
Delays the return of menstruation, which can assist in birth spacing
Reduces the risk of postpartum depression while strengthening emotional bonding with the baby
For family and society
Cost-effective, eliminating the need for formula, bottles, and sterilisers
Lowers healthcare costs by reducing illness rates in infants and mothers
Environmentally friendly — no packaging, waste, or production-related pollution
Challenges in Breastfeeding
Breastfeeding can feel exhausting and restrictive, as it is frequent
Some mothers may experience sore nipples, breast engorgement, or mastitis. Medical advice is recommended in such cases, especially if certain medications or illnesses are involved
Breastfeeding in public may be difficult without privacy, though breastfeeding rooms are increasingly available in malls and public spaces
A mother’s diet and lifestyle can affect milk quality, so a balanced diet is essential
Storing Breast Milk
Breast milk can be expressed by hand or with a manual/electric pump.
Guidelines:
At room temperature: Up to four hours
In the refrigerator: Up to four days
In the freezer: Up to six months
When freezing, store small portions to avoid waste, leaving about one inch of space at the top of containers (milk expands when frozen).
Thaw by placing the container in the refrigerator overnight, in warm water, or under lukewarm running water.