Breast Milk: Nature’s first miracle food for babies

August is observed as National Breastfeeding Month (US), with organisations such as the WHO and UNICEF raising awareness about its importance. This campaign celebrates and supports nursing mothers while highlighting the many benefits it brings to both mother and child. Dr Mousumi Das Ghosh President, Jamshedpur Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (JOGS) outlines the key benefits and challenges. Breastfeeding encourages bonding through skin-to-skin contact and comfort.

Dr Mousumi Das Ghosh President, Jamshedpur Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (JOGS); Senior Consultant, Dept of OBGYN, Tata Main Hospital; Associate Professor, Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur.

Benefits of Breastfeeding

For the Baby

Provides all essential nutrients in the right proportion, making it the perfect natural food

Contains antibodies that strengthen immunity and protect against infections like ear infections, diarrhoea, and pneumonia

Reduces the risk of chronic diseases later in life, including asthma, obesity, and diabetes

Promotes healthy growth and brain development

Easier to digest compared to formula

For the Mother

Helps the uterus contract and return to its normal size faster after delivery

Reduces postpartum bleeding

Burns extra calories, aiding in weight loss and helping mothers return to pre-pregnancy weight more quickly

Lowers the risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure

Delays the return of menstruation, which can assist in birth spacing

Reduces the risk of postpartum depression while strengthening emotional bonding with the baby

For family and society

Cost-effective, eliminating the need for formula, bottles, and sterilisers

Lowers healthcare costs by reducing illness rates in infants and mothers

Environmentally friendly — no packaging, waste, or production-related pollution

Challenges in Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding can feel exhausting and restrictive, as it is frequent

Some mothers may experience sore nipples, breast engorgement, or mastitis. Medical advice is recommended in such cases, especially if certain medications or illnesses are involved

Breastfeeding in public may be difficult without privacy, though breastfeeding rooms are increasingly available in malls and public spaces

A mother’s diet and lifestyle can affect milk quality, so a balanced diet is essential

Storing Breast Milk

Breast milk can be expressed by hand or with a manual/electric pump.

Guidelines:

At room temperature: Up to four hours

In the refrigerator: Up to four days

In the freezer: Up to six months

When freezing, store small portions to avoid waste, leaving about one inch of space at the top of containers (milk expands when frozen).

Thaw by placing the container in the refrigerator overnight, in warm water, or under lukewarm running water.