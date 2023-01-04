Ischemic Heart Disease: Causes, risk factors, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment of coronary heart disease

A partial or total blockage of the arteries pumping the heart muscle with blood results in ischemic heart disease, a health condition that is sometimes also referred to as coronary heart disease. If the coronary arteries were thought of as a network of tubes, then as they progressively become blocked, the blood that is flowing through them, in this situation, is prevented from properly reaching its destination, the heart.

The prevalence of ischemic heart disease is currently decreasing in developed countries due to improved treatments and healthier lifestyles; but the same is increasing in developing countries. In either case, ischemic heart disease remains the leading cause of death among adults in both developing and developed countries.

Causes:

A significant population in both developed and developing nations are affected by ischemic heart disease, which is a prevalent condition. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yogendra Singh, Associate Director at Max Super Speciality Hospital's Department of Cardiology in Dehradun, explained, “Ischemic heart diseases occur when blood flow to the heart decreases, which prevents the heart which is a muscle from receiving enough oxygen. Ischemic cardiac diseases reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood which might lead to heart attacks, or irregular heart rhythm and heart failure as well. The decrease in blood flow is a result of blockage in the heart’s arteries. Under this condition, the treatment usually is to improve the blood flow in arteries by simultaneously reducing the blockage.”

Dr MM Yusuf, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Apollo Hospital in Chennai's Greams Road, elaborated, “Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) denotes, narrowing or blockage in the blood vessels over the heart, (Coronary arteries). These vessels supply blood to the heart muscles and enable good function. There are 3 blood vessels, 2 on the left and 1 on the right side of the heart. Triple vessel or multivessel coronary artery disease indicates disease in all these 3 vessels. These narrowing or blockages are caused by fat deposits within the blood vessel, which reduces blood supply to the heart muscle. This can lead to angina (chest pain), breathing difficulty or heart attack which can lead to death.”

Risk factors and symptoms:

Dr Yugal Kishore Mishra, Head of Cardiac Sciences and Chief Cardiovascular Surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Delhi's Dwarka, revealed, “The risk of this condition rises with age and is common in the elderly. In terms of men and women, men are more likely to have ischemic heart disease as compared to women. According to various studies, men and women who are 65 to 94 years old are twice as likely to have coronary heart disease than those who are 35 to 64 years old. The most common symptom of ischemic heart disease in men is myocardial infarction (heart attack), while the most common symptom in women is angina pectoris.”

Talking about the common risk factors for ischemic heart disease, Dr MM Yusuf blamed diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and family history of IHD.

Diagnosis:

According to Dr Yogendra Singh, it is advised to consult a doctor for advice if one experiences persistent or severe chest pain. He said, “An ischemic cardiac condition can be diagnosed with the help of an ECG, stress test, echocardiogram, coronary angiography, and cardiac CT scan, which will show which artery or arteries are afflicted. Your doctor might advise drugs, surgery, or a combination of the two depending on the seriousness of your disease. Consume a balanced diet low in saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium to help treat coronary artery disease and reduce your risk of problems. Additionally, you'll receive advice on how to exercise safely given your condition. Don't think of lifestyle adjustments as temporary remedies. Instead, resolve to create lasting healthy behaviours.”

Treatment for Ischemic Heart Disease

Dr Yugal Kishore Mishra shared, “Increasing blood flow to the heart muscle is part of the treatment for ischemia heart disease. Treatment options include prescription drugs, an angioplasty procedure to unblock clogged arteries, or bypass surgery. The treatment of ischemic heart disease, there are a number of treatments in each class. To control any ischemic episodes, using medication is sometimes the best course of action. In other circumstances, when dealing with a more serious issue or if medication is not enough, it is recommended to unblock the artery.”

He added, “Sometimes, there can be numerous lesions or blocked coronary arteries that make angioplasty a challenge so in such cases a heart bypass surgery can be the best option to open up the blocked arteries of the heart. A robotic assisted bypass surgery of heart is considered to be the best option for heart disease. Robotic heart surgery is performed through very small chest incisions. Surgeons can perform open-heart surgery without as much trauma as they can with minimally invasive procedures using robot-controlled tools and microscopic instruments. In order to prevent a recurrence of angina or an infarction, this can be supported by long-term treatment (heart attack). To lower the risk of heart disease, a mix of lifestyle modifications and medication therapy is prescribed.”

As per Dr Yogendra Singh, treatment options include:

Medications

Angioplasty

Bypass Surgery

Explaining the process, he said, “A long, thin tube (catheter) is placed into the blocked area of your artery during coronary angioplasty. The artery is widened by inserting a wire carrying a tiny balloon there and inflating it. To keep the artery open, a tiny coil of wire mesh called a stent is typically employed. Drug eluting stents are safe and effective. This procedure can be performed radially from the groin to the thigh or from the wrist. As a result of it being easier, more accurate and less painful than the femoral technique, radial angioplasty is gaining more popularity.”

He added, “Contrarily, a coronary artery bypass surgery involves the creation of a graft that allows blood to move around a blocked or constricting coronary artery using a vascular from another region of your body. This kind of open-heart surgery is typically only performed on patients with several narrowed coronary arteries.”

Dr MM Yusuf suggested, “Sensible eating, regular exercise and good lifestyle would prevent IHD. Ischemic Heart Disease is widely prevalent in India. Patients with risk factors should have regular health checks and follow preventive measures, while patients with IHD should seek medical help early and take appropriate treatment. The outcomes of treatment are extremely good with minimally invasive treatment procedures hence, patients need not be worried and keep away from getting appropriate treatment.”

He recommended, “Patients affected with IHD can be treated depending on the severity of the coronary artery stenosis (narrowing / blockage). Minimal stenosis can be managed with medications and lifestyle modifications. Significant stenosis in 1 or 2 vessels can be treated with angioplasty and stent insertion. Much more severe and multiple blockages especially in diabetics or patients with reduced heart function is best treated by Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery. Use of Internal Mammary Artery in CABG has the best long-term outcome.”

Traditionally, CABG was performed by splitting open the chest bone and patients would take 3 to 6 months to recover depending on their age and other co-morbid conditions. Dr MM Yusuf revealed, “Over the past decade minimally invasive cardiac surgery with the use of surgical robot (Robotic assist CABG) has significantly reduced the trauma and recovery in treating patients requiring CABG surgery. Patients undergoing robotic assisted CABG stay in hospital for 2 to 4 days and recover to full normal activity within 2 to 3 weeks. Over the years, CABG had been performed with the use of cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) and cardioplegic arrest. With the advent of self-retaining coronary stabilizers and intracoronary shunts, CABG is being performed in many centers without the use of CPB-Off Pump CABG (OPCABG).”

He added, “However, conventional CABG has its own limitations in terms of being invasive and associated with morbidity. Stroke, bleeding, wound infections, arrhythmias, prolonged ICU stay and hospital stay has been the known common complications of conventional CABG. Minimally Invasive Direct Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery (MIDCAB) is gaining increasing popularity in recent years owing to its technique and lesser incidence of complications associated with conventional CABG and OPCABG surgery.”

He explained, “Conventional CABG uses median sternotomy. In contrast, MIDCAB is performed using anterolateral thoracotomy in the 4th or 5th intercostal space using a 5-7 cm incision. Thorax is entered through this incision. LIMA is harvested either under direct vision or using Robotic assistance or thoracoscope camera. Bypass Grafting is then performed under direct vision with the aid of MICS instruments – MICS retractor system, MICS stabilizer (Octopus Nuvo) and Heart positioner (Starfish NS). Intracoronary shunts and mister blower are used to keep the field bloodless. The notable advantages of MIDCAB surgery are decrease in incidence of post operative complications such as stroke, decrease in ICU stay & hospital stay, lesser blood product transfusion, lesser wound infection, quick recovery and better cosmoses. The disadvantages being longer learning curve and limited working space.”

Talking about Minimally Invasive Hybrid Coronary Artery Revascularization (MIHCR), he said, “Minimally Invasive Hybrid Coronary artery Revascularization (MIHCR) combines the benefits of PCI and OPCABG surgery. This involves IMA grafting to one or two major coronary arteries, usually the left coronaries through a left mini thoracotomy, followed by the stenting of the non-LAD vessels. MIHCR provides the advantages of reduced incidence of MACCE in the immediate post operative period with best long term outcome. This less invasive procedure minimizes the incidence of known complications of off pump coronary artery bypass surgery and hastens the recovery. Another added advantage with MIHCR is that the patency of IMA can be assessed while undergoing PCI to non- bypassed vessel. This provides an opportunity for the graft to be revised in case of need while the patient is still in hospital.”

He concluded, "Due to these advantages it is emerging as the method of choice among the younger population as it enables faster return to routine activities and also among the older group as it is less invasive and reduces post-operative complications.

There is a growing interest in MIHCR, although conventional open techniques remain more popular, a study to assess the early outcomes of MIHCR in our population is opted here.