 Isha Ambani opens up on conceiving kids through IVF, just like mom Nita Ambani: 'That's how we'll normalise it'
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Isha Ambani opens up on conceiving kids through IVF, just like mom Nita Ambani: ‘That’s how we’ll normalise it’

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Jun 28, 2024 02:56 PM IST

Isha Ambani advocates for embracing IVF as a modern technology for achieving parenthood. She is a mom to twins.

Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter--a businesswoman herself--Isha Ambani has opened up on opting for IVF to conceive her children. In a new interview with Vogue India, Isha spoke about going for the procedure, like like her mother Nita Ambani did when she conceived Isha and her brother Akash. (Also read: Can women still become mothers after ovarian cancer? Insights from Manisha Koirala's experience)

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.(Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)
Isha Ambani is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.(Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Breaking tabboos

“I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted, she said to the magazine.

Isha added, “If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier.”

Isha is married to Anand Piramal and has twins--a daughter and a son--with him. The couple got married on December 12, 2018, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai attended by numerous high-profile guests from various fields.

What is IVF?

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a medical procedure where an egg is fertilized by sperm outside the body, in a lab. It is a common assisted reproductive technology (ART) used to help individuals or couples with fertility issues. The process involves stimulating a woman’s ovaries to produce multiple eggs, retrieving the eggs, fertilizing them with sperm in a controlled environment, and then transferring the resulting embryos into the uterus. IVF can be used for various reasons, including blocked fallopian tubes, male infertility, ovulation disorders, or unexplained infertility, and has helped many achieve pregnancy and parenthood.

Isha and her family have been in news all through the year so far for the wedding of her younger brother Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. They are set to marry in July in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani opens up on conceiving kids through IVF, just like mom Nita Ambani: 'That's how we'll normalise it'
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
