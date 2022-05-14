Ishaan Khatter shows off fit physique during velocity and agility training, serves weekend motivation: Watch video

Actor Ishaan Khatter comes from a family of fitness enthusiasts. The Dhadak actor is often seen exercising with his brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor. Moreover, he includes strength training, cardio, weight lifting and different exercise routines to keep himself fit. Even his latest video is proof of Ishaan's dedication to fitness, and it will also pump you up for the weekend. It shows the star showing off his fit physique and indulging in velocity and agility exercises at the gym.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, celebrity fitness coach Karan Sawhney, known for training Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, posted a clip of himself and Ishaan exercising at the gym. The duo trained hard and did a fast-paced routine in the video. "@ishaankhatter, @robin_behl14 and I getting into velocity agility," Karan captioned the post. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Ishaan Khatter's rock-climbing pics are proof that he is the Indian Spider-Man)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with a bare-chested Ishaan doing fast-paced leg work to strengthen his lower body, followed by balancing himself on the Bosu Ball to enhance his agility. The star, dressed in black track pants, nailed the fast-paced routine and pumped us up for the weekend.

What is Velocity and Agility training?

Velocity training is a strength-training exercise that relies upon speed of movement versus simply lifting the weights. It requires athletes to sprint faster and jump higher depending on the routine. On the other hand, agility training is a practical and effective method to add intensity, variety, and functional movement to a well-rounded fitness program.

Velocity and Agility training Benefits

This training helps increase athleticism, functional core strength, dynamic flexibility, control and balance. It also improves speed and recovery time, reduces the risk of injuries, burns fat, makes bones stronger and boosts mind-body connection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ishaan will be seen next in Gurmmeet Singh's film Phone Bhooth, which will also star actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff. He also has Raja Menon's film Pippa in the pipeline, which will also star Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON