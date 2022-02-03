Inside Ishaan Khatter's morning meditation with pullups

Ishaan Khatter believes in working out hard. The actor, who is a dedicated fitness enthusiast, believes that to be fit and healthy, we must work out in beast mode every day without fail. Ishaan can do it all – from taking up high intensity fitness routine to engaging into something fun and healthy such as rock climbing. Ishaan's Instagram profile, which is replete with pictures and videos of the actor in various fitness positions, stands witness to the dedication and focus that the actor has for his fitness routine.

Ishaan keeps sharing snippets of his fitness routine on his Instagram profile with the intention of motivating his fans to start taking up workouts as well. From working on callisthenic hoops to flexing his muscles in a picture and showing off his flexibility and strength, Ishaan keeps setting major fitness goals for us. A day back, Ishaan gave us a glimpse of what his morning meditation looks like and we are smitten.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter's rock-climbing pics are proof that he is the Indian Spider-Man

Ishaan shared a video on his Instagram stories where he can be seen working out in beast mode. The actor, with his back to the camera, can be seen using two strings connected to the wall to pull himself up. Dressed in a pair of white and black gym shorts and a black and green cap, Ishaan can be seen repeatedly slaying pullups in style. "Meditate," Ishaan wrote in his Instagram story. Take a look:

Instagram story of Ishaan Khatter.(Instagram/@ishaankhatter)

Pullups come with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening a range of muscles in the upper body, mainly the arm, shoulder and the back muscles. It also helps in improving the grip strength, thereby contributing to the physical strength and the fitness level of the body. It also helps in enhancing the mental and the body strength. Pullups also help in developing the bone density.