Ishaan Khatter shares mantra for achieving ripped physique, 'No time? Make time': Watch video

Actor Ishaan Khatter leaves no stones unturned when it comes to his health. The star is fully dedicated to his fitness routine and never misses a day of workouts. Moreover, Ishaan lives by a simple rule to achieve the goals that he sets for himself, and it is making time to hit the grind even when you think there is none. His latest video will motivate you to follow this mantra in life and have you pumped up for the weekend.

Ishaan, who is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday, took to Instagram recently to share a video of himself exercising in a makeshift gym that he set for himself while shooting for an upcoming film called Pippa. The actor shared the clip with the caption, "No time? Make time." He used Michael Jackson's Earth Song (Radio Edit) for the reel.

The video shows a shirtless Ishaan doing leg raises. The actor laid down his exercising mat on the floor, which seemed uncomfortable, and nailed the whole routine without any difficulty. He lifted his legs and subsequently raised his body for the exercise. Ishaan also shared another video on Instagram stories, in which he did weighted body pull-ups and tagged Shahid Kapoor in it.

Take a look at the posts below:

Screenshot of Ishaan Khatter's Instagram stories.

ALSO READ | Ishaan Khatter channels his inner Ninja to nail kneeling squat jumps

Benefits of Leg Raise:

Doing leg raises works the lower abs in our body, improves the strength and flexibility of the hips and lower back and relieves back strain. It provides a considerable benefit for anyone who spends a lot of time sitting at a desk.

Ishaan often works out with his family to maintain his ripped physique, proving that a family that sweats it out together stays fit together. Earlier, he had posted a video of himself, his sister-in-law Mira Rajput and brother Shahid Kapoor exercising at their home gym. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Pippa is based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Ishaan also has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is a horror-comedy film.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter