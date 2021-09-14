Ishaan Khatter's Calisthenics workout is Tuesday fitness inspo to grind

We promise if our exercise view looked as breathtaking as Ishaan Khatter's, we'd flex our muscles and flaunt a killer waistline too but even without any of them, we are handsdown inspired to add Calisthenics workout to our fitness routine this Tuesday. From pullups by holding the gymnastic rings low to pullups on an overhead bar, Ishaan warms up “for the heat” and we are inspired to follow suit in order to strengthen our core, upper body muscles and mental health.

Taking to his social media handle, Ishaan shared two videos on Instagram's story feature that gave a silhouette glimpse of his robust exercise session. Donning a cut sleeves T-shirt paired with shorts and sneakers, Ishaan amped up his boyish looks with a cap worn backwards as he sweat it out in the gym.

Ishaan Khatter performs pullups on an gymnastic rings(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

In the first video, the Bollywood actor is seen standing in between a set of gymnastic rings that were hung low enough to reach his waist. Grabbing them in each hand, Ishaan lifted his body weight off the ground without bending his knees.

Ishaan Khatter performs pullups on an gymnastic rings(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

The next video featured him performing pullups by gripping two parallel sides on an overhead bar. While the first video was captioned, “Get warmed up..”, the second revealed, “For the heat..” (sic).

Ishaan Khatter performs pullups on an overhead bar(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Benefits:

Exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm are called Calisthenics which build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health. Push-ups, squats, planks, and jumping exercises are some of the best example calisthenics workouts for beginners.

Gymnastic rings are one of the most effective body weight training tools for fitness enthusiasts looking to develop a strong and muscular upper body. While they also allow one to do pull ups, dips, pushups and various other exercises, intense core and shoulder strength too can be achieved easily by setting the rings higher.

Pullups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

