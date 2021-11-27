Ishaan Khatter makes jaws drop with his pullup session during home workout

Fans can vouch that Calisthenics is Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter's go-to workout and this weekend is no different as the handsome hunk made jaws drop with his pullup session during home workout. Ishaan set the Internet on fire and his beefy look during the home workout is to be blamed as he flaunted ripped muscles while in the midst of the droolworthy pullups session on gymnastic rings.

Taking to his social media handle, Ishaan gave fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his robust workout and we are inspired to sweat it out this evening. The video featured the actor donning a cut sleeves grey T-shirt, teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants and a pair of sneakers and a cap to ace the athleisure look.

Flexing before the camera, Ishaan stood between a pair of gymnastic rings that reached up till his shoulders and grasped them in each hand. Lifting his legs parallel to the floor, Ishaan pulled up on the gymnastic rings till he slowly but steadily lifted his whole body weight above them and humbly captioned the video, “Slow it down a min huh (sic).”

Ishaan Khatter pulls up on gymnastic rings during home workout(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter pulls up on gymnastic rings during home workout(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter pulls up on gymnastic rings during home workout(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Benefits:

Exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm are called Calisthenics which build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health. Push-ups, squats, planks, and jumping exercises are some of the best example calisthenics workouts for beginners.

Gymnastic rings are one of the most effective body weight training tools for fitness enthusiasts looking to develop a strong and muscular upper body. While they also allow one to do pull ups, dips, pushups and various other exercises, intense core and shoulder strength too can be achieved easily by setting the rings higher.

Pullups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter