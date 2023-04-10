'It wasn't drastic, but gradual': Taapsee Pannu's dietician spills beans on her six-pack transformation

Taapsee Pannu broke the internet with her stunning transformation picture on Instagram wherein she's flaunting six-pack abs, posing with her trainer. The post in no time started getting love of her fans and followers who were left in awe with her new look and went viral. While the actress is "off to have chole bhature and croissants" after her latest shoot, many on the internet are still wondering about how the Haseen Dilruba actress achieved the look. Transformations for Taapsee are not new and be it her muscular look for Rashmi Rocket where she played the titular role or the femme fatale Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee has portrayed it all. Dietician Munmun Ganeriwal, who's working with Taapsee on all these transformations for nearly 5 years, and has been guiding her on her holistic well-being, is behind her latest six-pack ab look too and in a telephonic interview with HT Digital, she revealed the time this latest look took and all the effort that went into it. Ganeriwal also opened up on her ₹1 lakh-a-month fee she charges from Taapsee. (Also read: How to get 8-pack abs like SRK in a healthy way; fitness experts offer tips)

None of my clients come to me for a drastic transformation, says Taapsee Pannu's dietician Munmun Ganeriwal(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Excerpts:

HOW MUCH TIME IT TOOK FOR THE SIX-PACK TRANSFORMATION

"It was in November that Taapsee told me, this is what she wants to do and wants to have six-pack abs. She didn't tell me I have these many months in hand, on the contrary she called me and asked me - 'how many months do you need for this transformation and accordingly I will plan my shoot' - where she had to flaunt these six-pack abs. Health is very paramount for my clients.

WAS IT REALLY A DRASTIC TRANSFORMATION?

None of my clients come to me for a drastic transformation. When you see a picture on Instagram, you say it's a drastic transformation, but you do not know how much time this person has taken. If a person has taken 15-20 days or a month in this kind of transformation, in my mindset, I will say it is drastic.

NAYANTHARA TOOK 1 YEAR TO GET SIX-PACK ABS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All my clients take a good 2-3 months for a transformation. For instance, when Nayanthara wanted to transform (into six-pack look) for Jawaan, her movie with Shah Rukh Khan, she spent almost a year for that. So, it really depends on what the starting point is. For Taapsee, it's different because I have been working with her for the past 5 years and she has always been in good shape because she is always on a diet with me. So, because she is always in a zone where her fitness is always good and she is in good shape, therefore if I have to work on six-pack abs, I take some three-four months. For someone else who's completely new to me, for instance Nayantara was new to me, we took 1 year. Now if I have to transform Nayantara also for something, I will not take 1 year again because she is already in a good shape. I will take 2-3 months or 3-4 months depending on the goal.

GETTING A SIX PACKS IS A SLOW AND GRADUAL PROCESS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

None of my clients come to me and say we have just 15 days or a month for transformation. It's a very short time. I take 3-4 months to a year with a client and therefore the process is very slow and gradual and never drastic. Month by month, week by week, we observe what are the changes in the aesthetics and what are the health parameters, and we do regular blood work. The health never undergoes a damage just because we want to attain a specific aesthetic for a special role or character. The health is a very important factor and the reason they professionally (clients or actors) approach me is because they want the health also to be taken care of.

WHAT IT TOOK FOR TAAPSEE TO GET SIX-PACK ABS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For six pack abs, we had to cut down her fat percentage, make her lose weight a little more, make her body more toned. It was very different from what we did in Rashmi Rocket because in that film she had to put on muscular weight. Here the body had to become more leaner whereas in Rashmi Rocket the body had to become bigger. Women require more work than men in burning fat. Six pack abs sabke hote hain, it's just that those abs are nothing but your abdominal muscles, but those muscles are covered with body fat and water because of which it remains hidden and do not come out and pop up, so the moment you burn some fat and remove water, six-pack abs are visible. There was fat burning to be done, body had to be toned and it had to become tighter (in the rest of the body also not just the abs). So, I did some foods to increase the metabolism as fat burning is difficult because women by nature have this tendency to put on fat biologically because that's how this fat helps in childbirth eventually. We have some hormones that are natural oestrogens in the body, testosterones are low, the hormones that help in fat burning, that's why the fat metabolism doesn't come so easily to us. The body fat levels of a woman are never as low as males or say a male actor who wants to have six pack abs. Therefore, I increased certain foods that improved metabolism to overcome these physiological disadvantages.

FROM KITCHEN SPICES TO SUPPLEMENTS: ALL ABOUT TAAPSEE'S SIX PACK ABS SIX-PACK NUTRITION

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, I had to ensure that her (Taapsee's) bowels are on point in the morning and that she is passing her bowels regularly - that also adds to the aesthetics because bloating can come otherwise. I used Triphala whenever it was required for that. Then I also had to take care of menstrual bloating. Because it was six pack abs, I had to take care of the monthly menstrual bloating that comes. Even though body fat percentage is becoming low, the girl will have some sort of a bloating if the period is coming. The aesthetics in that case doesn't come as required. I used some pre-menstrual plans for her for one week before menstruation to remove that bloating, during the periods a different plan so that the bloating is not there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We use a lot of kitchen spices like ajwain, the natural diuretic. If you go to bodybuilders, they use a lot of diuretic supplements, so instead of that I used ajwain. It is especially good for premenstrual and menstrual bloating and we used it 7 days before her time and also during periods. Around 10-11 days she would be on ajwain. Ajwain is old and tested remedy for these things and for female reproductive issues.

'NO, TAAPSEE DIDN'T TAKE STEROIDS, BUT SUPPLEMENTS'

An Instagram user commented on Taapsee's transformation asking if there was use of any steroids. Ganeriwal clarifies this for once and all that there was no use of steroids but only safe supplements.

We use supplements also, but these were safe supplements. Steroids are used when you have to put on weight and since we didn't use them even during Rashmi Rocket no question of using it now. For muscle recovery, L Glutamine is used and also for the toned look. Wherever possible I tried to use natural foods in the kitchen but having said that supplements were definitely part of the plan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TAAPSEE'S DIETICIAN ON HER RS 1 LAKH-A-MONTH FEE

Ganeriwal admits that she charges around ₹12 lakh a year from Taapsee for her holistic wellness and that includes all aspects of her well-being and health and not just the transformations that often get noticed.

"My fees is there on my website. It's nothing that I have hidden. Taapsee has the one-year package with me always. One year package comes to around 12 lakh and that's how she said 1 lakh a month. There are difference packages according to the duration. Like my three-month plan is ₹3,40,000. There are no different rates as per different goals. I work on holistic health. For instance, when Taapsee was working on a night shift for Haseen Dilruba, I guided her on resetting her circadian rhythm- aspects like when to go into the sunlight, when to sleep, when to workout etc," says Ganeriwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON