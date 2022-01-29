'It's only you against you': Sameera Reddy's fitness mantra is for every day

Sameera Reddy believes that the only competition that matters is herself. The actor, when not working, is often spotted in the corners of her own living room, engrossed in a yoga routine. Sameera who keeps sharing parenting tips and fitness tips on her Instagram profile, is a motivation for us in all senses. From acing yoga routines to sharing her fitness mantra to motivate us to start 3working out, the actor's Instagram profile is replete with picture and videos that will make you rush to grab your gym shoes and start working out.

Sameera Reddy also keeps sharing snippets from her personal life on her Instagram profile and the lessons that she learns from each one of them. A day back, Sameera shared her fitness mantra with her Instagram family – she believes that it doesn't matter to her if someone else is performing better than her. What really matters if she has grown and become a better version of herself. She believes that true growth comes from the dedication of wanting to being better. We should only focus if we are performing better than we did a year back.

With a timelapse video of herself performing several yoga positions on a yoga mat in her living room, Sameera wrote that she thinks her only competition is she herself. "Don’t compare. Don’t let the race mess with your spirit. It’s only you against you. You are on your path, and in your own time you are and will get there," she wrote. Take a look:

She also shared these hashtags to her post to give us a glimpse of her positive and fitness state of mind - #fitnessfriday, #yoga, #practice, #fitness and #fitnessmotivation. Having a positive outlook towards being better at the fitness game and conquering one's fitness bar helps in positive competition. It also creates body awareness, the strive to being better and having a positive mindset - all that fitness stands for.