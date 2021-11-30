Jacqueline Fernandez drops perfect mental health tips for ‘chronic overthinkers’

When she is not setting the Internet on fire with her sultry photoshoots or laying fashion tips to recreate, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is seen sharing strong mental health motivation and that is all the advice we are looking forward to this Tuesday. Are you a “chronic overthinker” who thinks too much and/or too long about something? Jacqueline has powerful mental health mantra to smash your anxiety woes.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood diva dropped perfect mental health tips for the “chronic overthinker” and her advice is exactly the mental health awareness and motivation we need today. Sharing snippets from SheRox, her fitness workout series that is influenced by her own training regime, Jacqueline shared a list of “affirmations for the chronic overthinker” and it read:

I cannot control the past but I can control the present moment. I have the power to conquer the challenges anxiety gives me. I have done my best today and tomorrow is a brand new day. I love and approve of myself. My thoughts are not always reality.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a list of “affirmations for the chronic overthinker” (Instagram/jacquelinef143)

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being and affects how we think, feel and act. Yet, there is a lot of stigma or societal disapproval attached to it where the society shames people who live with a mental illness or seek help for emotional distress such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder or PTSD.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on people’s mental health especially on the health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone and those with pre-existing mental health conditions. According to the World Health Organization, there is a cause for optimism as the World Health Assembly in May 2021 witnessed governments from around the world recognising the need to scale up quality mental health services at all levels and some countries even found new ways of providing mental health care to their populations.

According to WHO, fear, worry, and stress are normal responses to perceived or real threats, and at times when we are faced with uncertainty or the unknown. So it is normal and understandable that people are experiencing fear in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children and lack of physical contact with other family members, friends and colleagues, it is important that we look after our mental, as well as our physical health.

