Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's trainer Namrata Purohit shares 4 Cardio Exercises that anyone can do at home: Watch

Cardio exercise, also known as aerobic exercise, is one of the most common workouts that many of us generally include in our daily training sessions. They are essential for good health as they boost oxygen supply to the body, benefit joints, increase energy levels and do so much more. However, if you are feeling a slump in your daily workout routine lately, we have found a perfect guide of four exercises that you can easily do at home. It will require taking a few minutes off your daily routine and instantly leave you energized. Celebrity stylist Namrata Purohit, known for training Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and more stars, shared this guide on her Instagram page.

On Monday, Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to post a video of herself demonstrating four cardio exercises to do at home. The exercises she mentioned in the video are Squat Taps, Plank Jacks, Mountain Climbers and Lunge Switch. She asked her followers to do 20 to 25 reps (repetitions) of each workout.

In the end, Namrata listed a few more additional details for doing the exercise in her caption. "Try these and tell me how you feel. You can do 20 reps each x 3 sets, 20 seconds on 10 seconds off for 4 minutes or 50 seconds on 10 seconds off or keep pushing till you can't do anymore. You decide how much you can push," she wrote.

Check out the video below:

ALSO READ | Namrata Purohit shares 4 exercises to work the core that you can do anywhere: Watch video

Cardio Exercise Benefits:

Cardio exercises help improve cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, regulate blood sugar, boost oxygen levels, reduce chronic pain, boost joint mobility, keeps a check on weight levels, and elevates mood. It also helps in regulating your sleep cycle.

Squat Taps Benefits:

Squat Taps are simple movements that provide intensity to the workout and help engage the legs, core and back muscles. They also build muscle strength, boost cardiovascular fitness, and burn calories.

Plank Jacks Benefits:

Plank Jacks is a great combination of cardio and core-strengthening exercises. It can help you strengthen the muscles of both the upper and lower body, increase core stability, burn calories, and help reduce fat.

Mountain Climbers Benefits:

Mountain Climbers are a great form of full-body workout as you work several muscle groups all at once. They help in building cardio endurance, core strength, and agility.

Lunge Switch Benefits:

Lunge Switch helps one engage their core and abdominal muscles, build stability, deal with lower back pain and improve balance and posture.