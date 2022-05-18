Janhvi Kapoor’s trainer demonstrates exercises to combat back pain | Watch

The issue of back pain is faced by many. With the onset of the pandemic two years back, we moved our offices to our homes. Since then, work from home culture has been prevalent all over the world. The culture of work from home demands us to sit in one place for a long time, and use our laptops and computers. We do not move our bodies enough and our spine stays in the sitting position which makes it pain. This further leads to stiffness and back pain.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's yoga coach shares 5 asanas to relieve backache, fix posture

Janhvi Kapoor’s Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit addressed the issue of back pain on Wednesday and showed us a few exercise routines that can be done at home and without the need of any equipment in order to combat back pain. “Back pain?! Try these moves to have no pain. These exercises and stretches really relax and release the back and spine. Try them out and let me know how you feel. PS: these moves are great even if you don’t have back pain, the help relax the spine,” she wrote. Take a look at her exercise routine here:

Hip roll

Back Massager

Spine twist

Breast stroke prep

Swan dive

Shell stretch

Cat stretch

Namrata, in the video, can be seen performing these exercises on her yoga mat and stretching her spine and back muscles. The routine, performed by the Pilates trainer comes with multiple health benefits. They help in warming up and loosening the spine. They also help in strengthening a range of muscle groups in the body, including glutes, hamstrings, abdominals and hip flexors. Exercises such as hip rolls help in opening up and stretching the front of the hips. Swan dive is an intermediate-to-advanced Pilates move which helps in strengthening the back of the body. Spine twist, on the other hand, helps in stimulating digestion, creating balance and also opening and relaxing the chest, shoulders and upper back muscles. Stretches such as shell stretch and cat stretch help in strengthening the spine.

