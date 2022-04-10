Janhvi Kapoor wants to try Namrata Purohit's difficult Pilates exercise, here's why you should do it: Watch video

Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, known for training Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pooja Hegde and more stars, often shares workout guides on her social media pages to help people lead a healthy lifestyle. The fitness coach also posts exercises on her Instagram page that helps one focus on different body parts. Recently, she delighted her followers, including her student Janhvi Kapoor, by demonstrating Roll Over and Teaser combination exercise on a stability chair. Scroll ahead to know why you should do the Pilates workout too.

On Saturday, Namrata posted the Pilates video on her Instagram page and captioned it, "Roll Over + teaser combination on the stability chair! you can try it on the mat too." For the uninitiated, Roll Over and Teaser are both classic Pilates routines. And Namrata combined them for her session. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's coach Namrata Purohit suggests 3 inner thigh exercises: Watch)

Watch the video here:

After she posted the routine, Janhvi took to the comments section and asked, "Can I do this?" Then, Namrata replied, "Janhvi Kapoor yes! You can...just hands down by your side, not overhead."

Janhvi Kapoor's comment on Namrata Purohit's post.

The video shows Namrata beginning the training by doing the Roll Over exercise by reaching her leg up and over her head, hands pressed tightly on the stability chair, and bringing the legs down parallel to the ground, spread apart. She followed the Roll Over by doing the Teaser exercise. Here, Namrata folded the knees near her chest, brought her body forward at a 45-degree angle, and palms near the ankles. Then, formed a V with her body and relaxed back on the yoga mat.

Scroll ahead to know why you should add this routine to your training session, just like Janhvi Kapoor.

Roll Over Exercise Benefits:

Roll Over exercise gives a good stretch to the back and hamstrings, works hard on the abdominal muscles, and improves spine flexibility. It also calms the nervous system and boosts a good sleeping pattern.

Teaser Exercise Benefits:

Teaser exercise is great for balance, flexibility and spinal mobility because it incorporates the entire core and back to keep the body upright in a V position. It is especially effective for targeting the external obliques, rectus abdominis and hip flexors.

So, are you trying this pose today?