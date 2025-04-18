Jaya Bachchan swears by this traditional Indian ingredient for naturally smooth skin at 77

When Jaya Bachchan said, ‘rub salt on your body’

Jaya said, “Actually, a very nice, calming thing is: rub salt on your body. Although I don't do it all the time.” Jaya's daughter Shweta said: “Yes, I do that after my shower. It is the last step of my shower. It is very good for aura cleansing. I do it on my arms, so I never have those bumps. I do it once a week – I do it on my whole body.” Jaya then added, “Even I do it (rub salt on my body) once a week. Just plain rock salt.”

What is rock salt, and does it aid skin health?

Sendha namak, or rock salt, is a type of salt formed when salt water from a sea or lake evaporates and leaves behind colourful crystals of sodium chloride. Rock salts may improve skin hydration and other conditions, but more studies are needed.

According to a 2019 report on Healthline.com, Ayurvedic medicine asserts that rock salts can cleanse, strengthen, and rejuvenate skin tissue. Although evidence is lacking for many of these claims, the report added that research suggests that fluids and electrolytes may treat certain types of dermatitis.

Plus, a 6-week study published in 2005 on Pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov found that bathing in a magnesium solution containing 5 percent Dead Sea salt for 15 minutes per day significantly reduced skin roughness and redness while significantly improving skin hydration. Since sea salt and rock salts are very similar in their chemical composition, sendha namak may provide similar benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.