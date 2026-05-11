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Jyotika at 47 stuns internet with rigorous Mother’s Day fitness routine: ‘Pull ups require a lot of dedication’

Actor Jyotika is an inspiration for those looking to 'pull themselves up' and embrace a healthier lifestyle at any stage of life.

Published on: May 11, 2026 09:14 am IST
By Sanya Panwar
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At 47, actor Jyotika continues to redefine fitness goals, proving that dedication knows no age. In an Instagram video posted on May 10, the mother-of-two shared a glimpse of her intense workout regimen, leaving both fans and fellow celebrities in awe of her strength and agility. Also read | Jyotika's ‘insane’ high-intensity workout routine at 47 leaves fans speechless: 'Real inspiration'

Actor Jyotika captivated fans with her intense workout routine, promoting self-love. (Instagram/ Jyotika)

Accompanying the high-octane video montage, Jyotika shared an inspiring message about health and self-love, writing, "This Mother’s Day, pull yourself up and start the day with self-love."

Inside Jyotika's workout: a masterclass in strength

The video showcased Jyotika’s versatility in the gym, featuring a series of advanced movements that target upper body strength, core stability, and explosive power. The actor demonstrated impressive upper-body strength, performing multiple variations of pull-ups and chin-ups with controlled form.

Utilising a bench, she performed deep tricep dips, adding a level of difficulty that highlights her muscular endurance. The routine included dynamic movements such as bench hops and specialised core work on the Smith machine, emphasising her functional fitness. Closing out the session, Jyotika focused on postural health with controlled repetitions on the rear delt machine. Also read | 62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'

Celebrities and fans react to Jyotika's workout video

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar

With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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