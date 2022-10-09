Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's trainer shows you can practice yoga 'anytime anywhere' with easy stretches: Watch video

Having a busy lifestyle can often put a limitation on our workout routine. A few people struggle to get enough time for a good exercise session in the day, while others just skip it altogether. Getting no movement in your body can harm your health. But what if we tell you that there is a way for you to solve this problem? Celebrity yoga coach Anshuka Parwani took to Instagram to share a video demonstrating a few easy yoga asanas and stretches that one can easily do 'anytime anywhere'. It will help people boost their health, open up the body, and add movements to their otherwise monotonous desk jobs. Keep scrolling to know more details.

Do yoga 'anytime anywhere' with these easy asanas and stretches

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Anshuka Parwani took to Instagram to share a few quick and easy yoga stretches and poses for her followers. Anshuka is known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan, among others. The trainer said in the clip that one could easily do these exercises anytime and anywhere during the day. "Who says you can practice Yoga only on the mat? Yoga, while typically is best practised on the mat, it can also be done anywhere and anytime. Here are a few places you can simply flow into your Yoga asanas and stretches," Anushka wrote in the video's caption. Watch the video to see the poses. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's trainer suggests tips and yoga breathing technique to beat the heat)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip begins with Anshuka asking her followers to utilise any couch inside their homes for support and using its armrest for the stretch. Start by placing the palms on the sofa, stretching the body, folding one leg, placing it on the furniture's edge, and raising your arms in a namaste pose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then, Anshuka sat with her legs folded in Sukhasana on a couch, bent her body on one side by resting on the arm, and stretched the opposite side while raising her other arm over her head. She repeated the pose on the other side as well.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday aces handstand during yoga class, here's why you should try it too)

In the third pose, Anshuka found an elevated area and placed the heel of her feet on its edge. Then, she stretched her hamstrings and bent her body forward to bring some flexibility. For the fourth pose, she sat in Sukhasana and twisted her upper body on both sides by staying in position for a few seconds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Anshuka urged her followers to practise breathwork and Pranayam. She sat on an armchair for this asana and practised a few breathing techniques.

So, are you ready to try out these exercises today?