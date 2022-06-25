Kareena Kapoor's yoga coach shares 5 yoga poses for people struggling with insomnia: Video and details here

Do you struggle with sleep or have unhealthy sleeping patterns because of insomnia? Well, some yoga asanas can actually help you fix this problem. However, finding the correct pose can be a task. Well, worry not because Kareena Kapoor Khan's yoga coach, Anshuka Parwani, just dropped a video on Instagram sharing five simple yoga asanas that one can do to improve sleep quality and deal with insomnia. One can include these poses in their regular bedtime routine to relax the body to fall asleep quickly. Scroll ahead to watch Anshuka's video and read more details.

On Saturday, celebrity fitness coach, Anshuka Parwani, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh, dropped a yoga video. It features various asanas to help one "sleep faster and improve their quality of sleep as well". The poses mentioned in her clip are - Uttanasana Variation, Butterfly Pose, Viparita Karani, Sarvangasana, and Brahmari Pranayama. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's trainer suggests tips and yoga breathing technique to keep energy levels up in scorching heat: Watch video)

In the clip, Anshuka talked about how young adults struggle with bad sleeping patterns and end up sleeping late or stalking social media. She added that including the five asanas in one's daily bedtime routine can help deal with insomnia. "Struggling with insomnia? Today, many people, specially young adults, struggle with falling asleep night after night. But a regular bedtime Yoga routine can help to manage symptoms of insomnia and relax the body which can help you fall asleep quicker. So, next time if you are awake till late in the night, stop stalking on social media or binge-watching shows, practice these Yoga asanas instead and see the difference for yourself," Anshuka wrote.

How to do Uttanasana Variation

The video shows Anshuka doing the Uttanasana Variation by standing straight, joining her hands in front of her torso and then, keeping her back and legs in a neutral position, bending her body forward.

How to do Butterfly Pose

To do the Butterfly Pose, Anshuka sat on the floor with bent knees and feet pressed together. Then, she moved the knees up and down. While doing the pose, she straightened her spine and broadened her chest.

How to do Viparita Karani

Anshuka practised Viparita Karani by lying on the floor, legs raised upwards with the support of the wall and arms spread across the floor. She relaxed her body while doing this asana.

How to do Sarvangasana

To do Sarvangasana, Anshuka raised her lower body, pelvis and legs upwards with the support of the wall and balanced her body weight entirely upon her palms, the elbows, the neck and the back of the head.

How to do Brahmari Pranayama

For the last pose, Brahmari Pranayama, Anshuka sat in the Sukhasana with a straight back, thumbs inside her ears and the rest of the fingers placed across her face. One needs to feel the sensations inside their body while taking deep breaths and practising this pose.