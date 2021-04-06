Kareena Kapoor Khan says she needs a tan. Here's how Bebo takes care of her skin

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in action less than a month after welcoming her second son after Taimur Ali Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan. The Good Newwz actor has been posting quite often recently on social media sharing anecdotes and posting about missing vacationing and skiing. The Udta Punjab actor recently took to her Instagram feed and shared pictures of herself pouting as she posed in a tank top right before heading for her workout. Kareena observed in the caption, "I need a tan. Ok going to workout now." In the pictures, Kareena could be seen dressed in a black coloured tank top. While the first image showed her letting her hair down and keeping it natural, in the second one she could be seen with her hair tied up in a bun, as she posed with her signature pout. The 40-year-old actor has the clearest skin and she previously even admitted that if she isn't shooting she steers clear of make-up to allow her skin to breathe, and is often spotted wearing only kohl and light lip gloss.

In an old interview Kareena had also sworn for her and her family's love for almond oil. She had shared that a combination of almond oil and yoghurt is great for the face if you have dry skin, admitting that on lazy days she and her sister just "soak up in it". She had said, “My family swears by a mix of almond oil and yoghurt applied to the face for a good 30 minutes.”

Kareena also drinks more than the usual eight glasses of water a day to ensure she is hydrated. And given that she has dry skin she swears by moisturization and applies a night cream before bed. Kareena's healthy lifestyle of daily workouts and yoga also help keep her skin looking young and healthy. The Angrezi Medium actor also applied home made masks, and often shared images of her concoctions to her Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.