Home / Lifestyle / Health / Kareena Kapoor Khan says she needs a tan. Here's how Bebo takes care of her skin
health

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she needs a tan. Here's how Bebo takes care of her skin

Kareena Kapoor Khan has the clearest skin and she previously even admitted that if she isn't shooting she steers clear of make-up to allow her skin to breathe, and is often spotted wearing only kohl and light lip gloss.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in action less than a month after welcoming her second son after Taimur Ali Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan. The Good Newwz actor has been posting quite often recently on social media sharing anecdotes and posting about missing vacationing and skiing. The Udta Punjab actor recently took to her Instagram feed and shared pictures of herself pouting as she posed in a tank top right before heading for her workout. Kareena observed in the caption, "I need a tan. Ok going to workout now." In the pictures, Kareena could be seen dressed in a black coloured tank top. While the first image showed her letting her hair down and keeping it natural, in the second one she could be seen with her hair tied up in a bun, as she posed with her signature pout. The 40-year-old actor has the clearest skin and she previously even admitted that if she isn't shooting she steers clear of make-up to allow her skin to breathe, and is often spotted wearing only kohl and light lip gloss.

In an old interview Kareena had also sworn for her and her family's love for almond oil. She had shared that a combination of almond oil and yoghurt is great for the face if you have dry skin, admitting that on lazy days she and her sister just "soak up in it". She had said, “My family swears by a mix of almond oil and yoghurt applied to the face for a good 30 minutes.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tiger Shroff flaunts washboard abs in new beach photo. Here's how he keeps fit

Fetal heartbeat monitoring best method to reduce unnecessary C-section: Study

Masks, ventilation stop Covid-19 spread better than social distancing: Study

Shilpa Shetty's variation makes Yoga’s tricky Eka Pada Rajakapotasana look easy

Kareena also drinks more than the usual eight glasses of water a day to ensure she is hydrated. And given that she has dry skin she swears by moisturization and applies a night cream before bed. Kareena's healthy lifestyle of daily workouts and yoga also help keep her skin looking young and healthy. The Angrezi Medium actor also applied home made masks, and often shared images of her concoctions to her Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP