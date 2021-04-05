Kareena Kapoor says 'No propaganda, wear your mask' in 26k Louis Vuitton mask

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to her second child, after paparazzi darling Taimur Ali Khan, with husband Saif Ali Khan, and Bebo is already back on her feet, hitting the gym and filming other commitments, like after her first pregnancy. The Laal Singh Chadhha actor recently took to her Instagram feed to share a message of Covid safety to her followers amid increasing coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Wearing a top that had typography of the word 'propaganda' and a black mask, Kareena posted from her car, "No propaganda, just wear your mask." In the photograph, Kareena wore eyeliner and kohl on her eyes, a gold chain with a huge coin pendant on it around her neck and a black Louis Vuitton mask covered her face, the Good Newwz actor had her hair tied in a bun as she clicked the selfie.

The Louis Vuitton mask is a simple black mask with a white 'LV' symbol embroidered on it in white and the reusable mask comes with its own silk pouch, but the seemingly simple face mask comes at a whopping price tag. The mask has been seen on several celebrities including Deepika Padukone and Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor. The luxury brand's website has the mask princes at $355 or ₹25,994, however it is currently out of stock.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai this year, and Bebo worked through most of her pregnancy, returning to work within a month of delivery. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump, co-starring Aamir Khan.