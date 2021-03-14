Kareena Kapoor flaunts new hair as she steps out in breezy blue, white ensemble
Kareena Kapoor Khan has time and again proved that nothing can stop her, and the Udta Punjab actor has been out and about town in just about a month after giving birth to her second child with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Most recently Kareena was spotted looking fresh and breezy as she made the maddening heat of Mumbai look pleasant in her relaxed light blue kurti and white palazzos as she headed to her best friend Amrita Arora's residence in Bandra. Kareena wore the pale blue shirt with yellow print as a loose kurti, she paired this with flared cotton palazzos and completed her look with a brown and blue designer bag, her short hair flowing freely. The Good Newwz actor had her mask in place as she waved to the paparazzi, making sure not to flout any Covid safety rules.
The diva known for her style statements took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle that seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. In the Instagram stories, she also revealed that she had changed her old hair colour to balayage hair now. Alongside the sunkissed picture that sees the actor in a bare makeup face, she wrote, "Ok I'm ready for more burp cloths and diapers," using heart emoticons.
With the post hitting more than two lakh views within a few minutes of being posted, scores of fans chimed into her comments section and left heart and lovestruck emoticons.
Earlier, Bebo shared the first photo of her and husband Saif Ali Khan's newborn baby on the occasion of International Women's Day. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai this year. The couple is already proud parents to a 4-year-old son, Taimur. The much-in-love couple has been tight-lipped about the baby and has stayed away from sharing a glimpse or revealing the name till now.
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion brands urged to fix 'broken industry' with pledge on workers' pay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yoga shows way to sustainable, healthy lifestyle: President Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take gym look cues from Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez
- Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently snapped outside their respective gyms in Mumbai. The two actors opted for very different gym looks, which one would you prefer?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Floral Folklore: Taylor Swift brings spring in mini dress at Grammys red carpet
- Taylor Swift made jaws touch the floor as she made a comeback at the Grammys red carpet after four years. The singer opted for a floral sheer custom mini dress made by Oscar de la Renta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheer butterfly dress to bedazzled bikini set: Dua Lipa brings A-game to Grammys
- Dua Lipa stole the show with her sartorial picks at the Grammys 2021. From wearing a custom Versace dress to a bedazzled bikini set, the famous singer owned the night and gave us looks that will be remembered for long.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Here's why she is our go-to for all things fashion
- Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today. The actor, who is one of the most fashionable celebrities has a style sense that a lot of people look up to. From gowns to bikinis and lehengas, there is nothing that the stunner cannot rock. Check out some of her most fabulous looks with us:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: Celebs turn up in their most glamorous outfits on the red carpet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: Lizzo is a stunner in strapless green dress and diamonds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Withdrawal symptoms post pandemic: Denizens say, ‘Don’t wanna dress up!’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone paints the town beige in head-to-toe co-ordinated ensemble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor flaunts new hair as she steps out in breezy blue, white ensemble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan brings sexy back for Manish Malhotra's fashion film, Nooraniyat
- Sara Ali Khan can be seen walking around the palatial Leela Palace in stunning pieces from Manish Malhotra's latest collection, Nooraniyat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya's tangerine outfit or Malaika's classic combo: Which is your party pick?
- Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora were at Seema Khan's birthday party last night. Both the actresses picked diametrical outfits but looked equally stunning. What do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma looks radiant wearing all blue ensemble in post baby photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor's little black dress worth ₹6k is Gen Z approved style
- Black and white images have something special about them and Shanaya Kapoor agrees with us. She recently posted b&w pictures of herself looking absolutely chic in a little black dress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox