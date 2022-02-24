Kareena Kapoor's trainer shares 6 Yoga asanas to beat stress, anxiety and regulate thyroid gland: Read details

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed our lives. The unpredictability of this deadly virus has had a terrible effect on people's mental health and well-being. A range of factors, including restrictions on social interactions, economic insecurity, getting infected with the virus, and more factors have contributed to a steep rise in cases of stress and anxiety. If you have also been feeling these emotions recently and are finding a way to deal with them, celebrity Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has an easy Yoga guide to help you out.

Anshuka Parwani, known for training Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and more celebrities, took to Instagram to share Yoga asanas for dealing with stress and anxiety. She listed six easy Yoga poses in the guide, including Butterfly Pose or Baddha Konasana, Cow pose or Bitilasana, Cat pose or Marjaryasana, Forward Fold or Paschimottanasana, Legs Up Pose or Viparita Karani⁣, and Bridge Pose or Setubandhasana.

Anshuka revealed that these asanas combined with breathwork have helped her deal with anxiety, breathlessness and occasional panic attacks during her Covid-19 recovery period. She added that someone dealing with anxiety and stress in their daily lives could also practise these poses.

Benefits:

After sharing the six asanas that help one combat anxiety and stress, Anshuka mentioned the benefits involved with the pose. According to her, these asanas regulate the thyroid gland. Thus, "removing emotional complications caused due to the imbalanced work of the thyroid gland". These Yoga poses also "reduce stress by improving blood circulation, calming the brain and improving the functioning of the central nervous system, assisting in alleviating stress as well as mild depression."

Meanwhile, Butterfly Pose or Baddha Konasana is a pose that includes the entire hip area and opens inner thighs, back, and hip flexors. Cow pose or Bitilasana and Cat pose or Marjaryasana are a fusion of two stretches that gently straighten and warms up the spine.

Forward Fold or Paschimottanasana is a forward-bending asana that massages and tones the abdominal and pelvic organs. Legs Up Pose or Viparita Karani is an inverted asana that increases energy in our body and alleviates tightness. In the end, Bridge Pose or Setubandhasana opens up the chest and strengthens the back, glutes, legs and ankles.

In the end, Anshuka wrote, "You can start with doing them for a few minutes daily and then slowly build up."