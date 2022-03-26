Kareena Kapoor, with Adho Mukha Svanasana, is saying goodbye to Biryani

Kareena Kapoor was busy indulging on sumptuous meals of Biryani and Halwa, until her yoga instructor started following her on Instagram. Now all that she can share on social media are reels of her yoga poses – we are not saying, Kareena is saying. The actor, who is a dedicated yoga enthusiast, shared a short snippet off her morning routine on her Instagram profile and it is winning the hearts of her Instagram family for all the right reasons. Kareena swears by yoga and ensures to let her fans know about the benefits of it, time and again.

Kareena, a day back, shared a video of herself working out in her home garden and it is motivating us to ditch our cheat days and grab our yoga mats too. The actor, in the video, can be seen acing several stretching routines of yoga on her yoga mat. In the beginning of the video, Kareena can be seen starting her day with her hand and feet on the floor and her body balanced with her face towards the sky. Then she can be seen stretching her one hand upwards. Instantly, she can be seen changing her yoga asana to the Downward-Facing Dog or Adho Mukha Svanasana. Kareena can be seen repeating the same routine multiple times.

With the video, Kareena also referred to her previous posts where she shared reels of herself indulging into a pot of Biryani and wrote, "When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa." Kareena is trained by yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is also known for training several other Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ananya Panday. Take a look at Kareena's yoga routine here:

Adho Mukha Svanasana helps in stretching the lower body, especially the hamstrings, calves and spine. It also helps in strengthening the upper body and improving the posture. The yoga asana also helps in stimulating blood circulation throughout the body.