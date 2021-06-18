Karishma Tanna gives Friday fitness a boost with animal flow workout at gym

As gyms reopen in Mumbai after two months of Covid-19 lockdown, celebrities have been sharing snippets of their rigorous exercise sessions as they sweat it out amid the robust machines and Karishma Tanna was no different except, she was seen ditching the equipments as she worked on her strength, power, flexibility, mobility and coordination with animal flow workout. Giving our fitness levels a boost, the Sanju actor evoked a sense of fun and creativity to mundane workout session and pumped up our motivation to get up and hit the gym this Friday with her latest fitness video of animal flow exercises.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a video straight from the gym which features her donning a black sports bralette top teamed with a mauve halter neck top which was paired with brown tights. Pulling back her tresses with a hairband and into a high ponytail, Karishma completed her attire with a pair of grey sneakers to ace the athleisure look as she hit the grind.

Following her trainer, Pawan Jatwa, Karishma was seen performing the pull, push, squat, lunge, hinge, rotation and gait movements to stimulate all of the major muscle groups in her body and we are inspired. She simply captioned the video, “Let’s burn it (sic).”

Benefits:

From improving cardio fitness, mobility and coordination to building power, flexibility and strength without taxing the central nervous system, animal flow is a good workout. It heightens the practitioner’s proprioceptive sense or the sense of position and movement and helps the body to recover faster by allowing one to gently load the different body joints to get a physical and neurological response.

This innovative bodyweight movement exercise improves respiration and breathing, increases the flexibility of the muscles, impacts brainpower and prevents obesity and fractures by encouraging bone growth. It links physical postures in a fluid sequence, helps increase kinaesthetic awareness, eventually improves stamina levels and also protects against osteoporosis.

