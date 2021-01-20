IND USA
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video

  • From right side lateral travelling ape to full scorpion, here’s how Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan recovered and got his stamina back after suffering from Covid-19 | Watch
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Just when our workout determinations were plummeting, Coolie No.1 actor Varun Dhawan gave a sneak peek of his fitness routine post Covid and our energies are rejuvenated. From right side lateral travelling ape to full scorpion and crab poses, the Bollywood hunk spilled the beans on how he recovered and got his stamina back after suffering from the novel coronavirus.

Taking to his social media handle, Varun shared a video featuring him in a peach ganjee and a pair of navy blue shorts. Flaunting the cool athleisure wear, Varun stood barefoot on the floor as he geared up for the intense workout session.

Beginning with set ape, he moved to right side lateral travelling ape and then made his left leg reach under switch. Next, the actor attempted a right leg under switch tab, followed by left leg jumping under switch into right leg side kick through and then did a right leg full scorpion.

Training as per animal flow master instructor Devrath Vijay dictated him, Varun then did left leg jumping under switch into left arm crab reach and then returned to crab into right leg under switch to lorry beast. He then did a right leg front kick as instructed and then popped it back to lorry beast followed by weight unload before returning to lorry beast.

Varun shared in the video’s caption, “Animal -flow @ninja.dev has helped me recover and get my stamina back post covid through animal flow (sic).”

On another note, rumour mills in Tinsel Town suggest that Varun Dhawan is slated to tie the knot with childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal, this weekend. While an official confirmation on the news is awaited, Varun seems to be fully dedicated to get his healthy physique back and we are motivated.

