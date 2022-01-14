Karishma Tanna is acing this yoga routine with flexibility and poise

Karishma Tanna is back at her yoga routine with a renewed love for it, and a whole lot of dedication. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, took a much-needed break from her workouts for a few days. Karishma celebrated the holiday season of Christmas and New Years in style. From indulging into her favourite food to catching up with family and friends, the actor did it all. However, we also missed watching her set the fitness bar higher for us with almost-impossible to ace workout routines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, Karishma is back at it. The actor spent her Friday doing what she loves the most – she aced a yoga routine right in her living room. A set of pictures from her yoga routine made their way on her Instagram profile and they are making all fitness lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace such flexibility.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna, after a break, is back to the gym

In the pictures shared by Karishma, the actor can be seen stretching on her yoga mat. Dressed in a soft blue sports bra and a pair of grey gym trousers, Karishma can be seen with her legs stretched and her hands stretched in the back of her legs, and with her face towards the camera. In one of the other pictures, Karishma can be seen stretching her upper body as well on the mat, with a yoga brick in front of her. "Creepy? Or flexible," asked Karishma in the caption. She also added that her pet pooch made a cameo in her pictures – the doggo can be seen posing from one of the corners of the room. "Don’t miss my baby chilling in the background while mommy struggles," Karishma added. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stretching comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the posture and the range of mobility of the body. It also helps in decreasing muscle soreness and back pain, thereby reducing the risk of injuries.