Karishma Tanna, on her leg day, is turning Instagram neon

Karishma Tanna is a fitness enthusiast. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and yoga positions. When not paying characters for the big screen, Karishma is usually spotted in her home or in the gym engrossed in a workout routine.

Karishma ensures to share the snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to take their workouts seriously. On Tuesday. Karishma had a fun sort of gym day and the pictures made their way on her Instagram profile.

Karishma is having a leg day today – her pictures with her shaped posture stands evidence to the fact that the actor never misses out on her workouts. On Tuesday, Karishma shared multiple pictures of herself posing in bright athleisure in a gym setup.

In the pictures, Karishma, dressed in a neon green sports bra and a pair of grey gym trousers, can be seen posing for several pictures. In one of the pictures, she posed with her back to the camera, while in another, she can be seen smiling with all her heart while holding a gym rod. The actor tied her hair in a ponytail and was gym-ready. Take a look at her pictures:

Karishma Tanna’s workout pictures are a treat for sore eyes – for multiple reasons. They always motivate us to hit the gym, all the while setting higher standards of athleisure fashion. A day ago, Karishma shared multiple pictures of herself in another set of athleisure and we are scurrying to take down notes.

In a posing state of mind, Karishma shared a set of pictures of herself posing while sitting on gym equipment. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a grey pair of gym trousers, Karishma looked chic and fitness-ready.

Coming back to Karishma Tanna’s leg day – leg workouts have several health benefits. They help in the overall development of the major muscle groups of the body, thereby improving athletic performance and movement patterns. A strong lower body also helps in preventing chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.

