Karishma Tanna's fitness routine is our inspo for today and every other day

Karishma Tanna's fitness game is getting better by the day. The actor, who recently got married to her fiancé Varun Bangera is back to the gym. Karishma and Varun set couple fitness goals higher for us by acing workouts together, right before their wedding. However, Karishma is now back to the grind by herself and she is acing it, just like before. The actor, a day back, shared a short video compilation, fresh off her fitness routine, and it is setting the mood on Instagram. For the midweek routine, Karishma decided to work out on her core and arm muscles through an intense routine.

Karishma did it all for her Tuesday workout – from lifting weights to acing battle rope workouts. In the video, shared by the actor, Karishma can be seen starting the routine by lifting 10 kilos and working out. In the later part of the video, she can be seen standing and positioning her body in an inclined balance and working on her arm muscles by performing rows. In the end part of the video, the actor can be seen being in her beast mode while working out with battle ropes. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of black gym trousers, Karishma can be seen channeling her dedication and focus to her fitness regime. Take a look at her video here:

The workout routine, as performed by Karishma in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Lifting weights helps in burning mega calories faster and strengthening the muscles. It also helps in decreasing abdominal fat and regulating blood sugar levels, thereby improving the cardiovascular health of the body. Workout with battle ropes, on the other hand, helps in sculpting muscles and improving the mobility of the body. It also helps in reducing the risk of injuries. Rows help in strengthening the major muscle groups of arms, legs, and core, thereby developing cardiovascular endurance.