Home / Lifestyle / Health / Inside newly-wed Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's pre-wedding workout
health

Inside newly-wed Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's pre-wedding workout

  • Karishma's fitness trainer Pawan Jatna wished the newly-weds in the most unique way possible – he shared a short snippet of Varun and Karishma working out in the gym, before their wedding.
Inside newly-wed Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's pre-wedding workout(Instagram/@karishmaktanna)
Inside newly-wed Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's pre-wedding workout(Instagram/@karishmaktanna)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. Karishma married her fiancé-businessman Varun in a resort with the backdrop of the sea. However, they are setting couple goals for us, lot before they decided to get married in stunning bridal attires and in the midst of family and friends.

Karishma is known to us as a fitness enthusiast. The actor loves her yoga routine, as much as she loves for high intensity workout routines. Karishma, when not working is usually spotted in the gym working out on herself through intense workouts.

However, for the gym sessions, Karishma had a partner – none other than her husband Varun Bangera. Karishma's fitness trainer Pawan Jatna wished the newly-weds in the most unique way possible – he shared a short snippet of Varun and Karishma working out in the gym, before their wedding.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna is acing this yoga routine with flexibility and poise

The snippet features Karishma and Varun facing each other and getting into the plank position, and then bringing their hands close to touch each other's, before standing up, and then repeating the process all over again. Twinning in black athleisure, Varun and Karishma can be seen sweated out and laughing while they perform the routine. Pawan Jatna wished the best for the newly-wed couple with this super adorable video - "before marriage workout," wrote Pawan on his Instagram stories. He also shared a Congratulations gif. The story was further reshared by Karishma on her own Instagram stories. Take a look:

Instagram story of Pawan Jatna.(Instagram/@pawanjatna)
Instagram story of Pawan Jatna.(Instagram/@pawanjatna)

Plank comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the metabolism of the body and enhancing the stability and flexibility. Plank also helps in developing balance and coordination, and improving the posture. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, plank helps in building core strength and resistance to illness, thereby improving the overall physical and mental health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karishma tanna fitness
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out