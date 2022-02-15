Karishma Tanna says 'let's burn it' post an intense cardio session at gym: Check out new workout post

Actor Karishma Tanna never misses a day at the gym, and her enviable frame is proof of the same. She recently tied the knot with her fiance, Varun Bangera, in a dreamy seaside wedding, which took place in Mumbai. As soon as the wedding celebrations and the post-wedding excitement got over, the star hit the gym to shed all the extra calories gained after eating delicacies, and her latest post is proof of the same.

On Tuesday, Karishma took to Instagram to post pictures of herself posing inside her gym after a rigorous workout session. Though the actor looked flushed after doing a cardio exercise and sported a post-workout glow, she smiled at the camera and even struck goofy poses. "Let's burn it #gym #love #cardio #potd #nopainnogain," Karishma captioned the post and motivated her followers to hit the gym today.

Check out the post below:

Karishma wore a printed grey sports bra and matching shorts for the exercise session. She also donned a baggy white tank top over the ensemble but removed it before taking the pictures.

Karishma Tanna in a printed grey sports bra and matching shorts.

A pair of lace-up sneakers, ribbed socks, open tresses and a bare face rounded off the gym look for Karishma. Additionally, the star flaunted her washboard abs and svelte frame, leaving us pumped up to workout too.

On February 14, Monday, Karishma celebrated Valentine's Day with her husband, Varun Bangera. The star even shared a video from the celebrations with fans on Instagram. "Perfect valentines for my valentine. Loved the decor. So romantic," she captioned the clip.

Watch it here:

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in Mumbai at a venue overlooking the sea at sunset on February 5. Karishma wore a pastel pink Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga with matching jewellery for her wedding. Varun complemented the actor in an ivory sherwani, fit for a royal groom.

