Karwa Chauth 2022 fasting tips: Foods to avoid while breaking the fast

Updated on Oct 12, 2022 04:57 PM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022 is just around the corner and if you are keep a nirjala vrat or fasting from morning till moon sighting, here are some health tips to keep in mind on the foods to avoid while breaking the fast

ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated by the Hindu community this year on October 13 where the women keep a nirjala vrat or observe a strict fast for the day - a ritual that traditionally starts with the consumption of ‘Sargi’ – a meal and assortment of delightful sweets and snacks that is consumed by the fasting women before sunrise on the morning of Karwa Chauth. This helps the fasting married Hindu women, predominantly in northern India, prepare for the day-long fast without eating any food or drinking even a single drop of water in return for their husband's longevity, safety and prosperity.

They then break the fast after looking at their husbands' faces upon sighting the moon at night. Karwa Chauth 2022 is just around the corner and if you are keep a nirjala vrat or fasting from morning till moon sighting, here are some health tips to keep in mind on the foods to avoid while breaking the fast:

1. Alcohol

2. Dairy products for those with lactose intolerance)

3. Raw cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, kohlrabi, radishes, brussels sprouts, red cabbage and arugula

4. Processed and high glycemic carbohydrates like chips, dressings, fast food, ready-made sauces, ready meals, cookies, cake and bars (including protein)

5. Red meat as it’s more difficult to digest

6. Seeds, nuts and nut butter

7. Foods high in lectins like bakery goods, grains (especially whole grain), eggplants, beans, chili, cashews, peanuts, potatoes, soy and tomatoes as they may harm the gut and can damage its intestinal wall

Avoid experimenting as trying new foods after a fast can make digestion harder and may make you ill.

karwa karwa chauth fasting tips health fitness goal fitness inspiration fitness moon sighting healthy food food health food hinduism hindu
