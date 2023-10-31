Karwa Chauth 2023: Fasting with diabetes? Tips to remember; sargi foods to eat

Karwa Chauth 2023: The one-day fast of Karwa Chauth is observed with much enthusiasm by Hindu women in several parts of the country. Married women from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh observe a nirjala fast from dawn to dusk on Karwa Chauth which falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. It is important to take care of your health while fasting and starting your day with a healthy sargi or pre-dawn meal. Women with diabetes must take extra precautions while fasting and in case of uncontrolled blood sugar levels must avoid it, say experts. (Also read | Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 home remedies to make your mehndi darker)

A day long fasting for Karwa Chauth by a diabetic woman can be observed depending on one’s health status. (HT File)

"Cultural practices are an intergral part of an Indian day to day activity which may have an impact on their metabolic health. A day long fasting for Karwa Chauth by a diabetic woman can be observed depending on one’s health status. Intermittent fasting has its proven health benefits for diabetics, if followed under supervision and with proper guidance. Adequate safeguards in terms of medications, physical activity, regular blood sugar checkups during the day and pre and post fasting meals must be well planned to avoid changes in blood sugar levels," says Dietitian Priya Palan.

“For women with diabetes considering fasting during Karwa Chauth, careful assessment of their health status is imperative. The feasibility of fasting depends on the level of diabetes control, medication regimens, and insulin requirements. It is important to note that women experiencing no symptoms when blood sugar levels are low, should avoid fasting altogether to prevent any untoward complications. Considering the potential risks posed by associated diabetes like renal disease and heart issues, it is good to take a cautious approach, Shilpa Joshi, Head of Metabolic Nutrition, Fitterfly.

"For women with diabetes, it is important to consult your doctor and dietician if you are planning to fast on Karwa Chauth. Prior to fasting, a day before, it is advised to maintain hydration. Everyone has a different body tendency, but listen to your body and in case of any symptom, pay attention. During fasting body use stores and give us energy. If one has a recent hypoglycemia history, please make sure to take tea, fruit juice or coconut water in at least once a day. Meditate twice in a day for inner strength and relaxation. In case of any symptom like giddiness or weakness, please check blood sugar levels," says Dietician Shruti Bharadwaj.

SARGI FOR DIABETICS

Bharadwaj shares sargi items recommended for women with diabetes during Karwa Chauth

These are the sargi items women with diabetes are advised to consume:

Take milk shake or mixed nuts

Stuffed Paneer roti

Nuts with oats cheela

Fruit salad

Poha with added vegetables and one fruit

Roasted makana, one fruit, and besan cheela

"It is better to consult with a diabetologist, endocrinologist, or physician prior to commencing the fast. Medication adjustments, in line with the fasting schedule, play a critical role in maintaining stable glucose levels throughout the day. Equally important is the emphasis on a balanced pre-fast meal and a careful post-fast diet. Women with diabetes must steer clear of deep-fried foods and excessive sweets to manage blood glucose fluctuations effectively. Certain medications for diabetes also require a high level of hydration. In that case, they should prioritize hydration during the fasting period," says Joshi.

