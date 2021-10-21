Karwa Chauth: Healthy foods items to include in your sargi thali

Karwa Chauth 2021: The countdown to Karwa Chauth has begun. In less than three days from now, on October 24, married women who celebrate this festival will deck up in their traditional finery, decorate their palms with attractive mehendi designs and fast all day without a drop of water till moonrise, to pray for their husband's long life. Many men too nowadays keep this fast along with their wives to express their love for them. While the preparations for the festival are on in full swing, do not forget to add some healthy food items to your Sargi Thaali.

Sargi is traditionally prepared by mother-in-law and is eaten by married women of the house who are keeping the Karwa Chauth fast in the early hours of the morning.

Sargi is the pre-dawn meal that you eat before starting the fast. Traditionally, it consists of all the goodies gifted to you by your mother-in-law. You can choose to give a nutritious start to your day by including healthy items in your Sargi Thali. Palki Chopra, Dietician & Weight Loss Expert gives you tips on what to include in your sargi thali.

Coconut water

Start you day with a detox water on empty stomach which helps in boosting digestion and shall help you go on with the day without any weakness. Coconut water is a perfect detox water for this day. Not only will it keep you hydrated on a ‘nirjala’ fast but shall also keep your electrolytes balance in check.

Soaked nuts

Energise yourself by adding nuts to your Karwa Chauth sargi thali. (Unsplash)

Have some soaked nuts which may include 5-6 almonds, 1-2 walnuts, 3-4 raisins etc for better energy levels through the day. I would suggest you to include soaked seeds pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, flax seed, sunflower seeds etc too as they are packed with dense nutrients and energy. Soaking them overnight will help in proper absorption of the nutrients by breaking the anti-nutrient phytates present in the skin of seeds.

Whole grain flours, veggies and curd

The sargi platter typically consists of 7, 9 or 11 types of bite-sized food items. It consists of one of your staple carb-rich breakfast item like parantha, cheela, or dosa. You can make it more nutritious by using whole grain flours. You can team it up with any veggie of your choice. Curd must also be a part of your sargi platter.

Homemade paneer or stuffed roti

The fibrous components of this platter should ensure that there’s no bloating or acidity throughout the day. You can give the paratha a miss by choosing stuffed roti with curd or seasonal veg. Homemade paneer is a healthy option as it is a good source of protein and will keep you fuller for longer.

Fruits

Fruits (Pixabay)

The other important part of the thali is fruits, all fresh and seasonal. Include citrus fruits like pomegranate, orange, pineapple to avoid feeling parched during the day as citrus fruits have high water content and this can help make up for the loss of hydration, through the day.

Avoid tea or coffee

Avoid having tea or coffee in the sargi as this will lead to dehydration. However, a glass of milk is advisable. You may consider having a fresh fruit shake too.

Sooji Halwa

Instead of having heavy and sugar-laden sweets bought from the market, try having a spoonful of aata or sooji halwa. ‘Sagan ki pheniaa’ can be replaced with handmade sevai or roasted vermicelli, since ‘pheniaan’ are deep fried.

