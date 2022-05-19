Katrina Kaif’s trainer demonstrates quick cardio workout to stay healthy

Cardio workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in improving the health of the joints and the brain. They also improve circulation of the body, leading to healthier skin. Cardio workouts also help in targeting pancreas and lungs and smooth functioning the organs. They also help in relaxing the body and making the mind calm, and boosting sleep. They also help in toning the muscle groups and improving the cardiovascular health of the body.

However, in case there is no time for workout, Katrina Kaif’s fitness trainer has a quick workout routine in order to get the health benefits of cardio workout in less time. Yasmin Karachiwala, who is known for sharing fitness-related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile on a daily basis, shared a fresh video of herself performing a set of cardio exercises that can help in benefitting the health. Yasmin, in the video, can be seen performing these workout routines:

Pogo jump

Scissors

Skaters

Cross Jack

Pop Squat

“This workout can be done anywhere, anytime whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or advanced, I’ve got you covered,” wrote Yasmin in the caption. Yasmin further added that for the beginner level of workout enthusiasts, they should follow 30 seconds of active exercise and 30 seconds of rest. For the intermediate level, 40 seconds of workout and 20 seconds of rest is advised. Yasmin further recommended 50 seconds of workout and 10 seconds of rest for the advanced level of workout enthusiasts.

The workout routine demonstrated by Yasmin in the video comes with multiple health benefits. Pogo jump helps in targeting the calves, shin, hamstrings and quads. Scissors, on the other hand, helps in improving hand and finger strength and dexterity. It also helps in promoting functional grasp. Skaters help in improving the cardiovascular strength of the body.

