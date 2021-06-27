Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kriti Sanon asks 40 million followers for helping children orphaned due to Covid

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a video, describing how she wants to use her reach of 40 million followers on social media for the greater good including providing high protein ration kits to children, pregnant and lactating mothers, in providing children with educational kits, trauma counselling
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Actor Kriti Sanon on Sunday touched the 40 million-mark on Instagram and thanked her fans for their support through all the highs and lows. The 30-year-old took to Instagram and shared a video, describing how she wants to use her reach on social media for the greater good.

"Thank you for supporting me, showering me with so much love in my good times and not so good times. Today, when I was looking at that 40 million mark, I realised that it's a lot of power.

"I know sometimes I feel how can I bring about a change in the society. But 40 million of us, together, I am sure we can," Sanon said in the clip.

The "Luka Chuppi" actor said she has partnered with a non-governmental organisation to help children who have lost one or both their parents in the pandemic.

"Many families have lost their only earning members. Many kids face horrors like sexual abuse and child labour. No child should have to go through a time in their life without basic human rights.

"I have joined hands with Protsahan to help them generate money that can be used in providing high protein ration kits to children, pregnant and lactating mothers, in providing children with educational kits, trauma counselling and all that is needed to help secure their childhood," Sanon wrote in the caption of the video.

The actor said even if each of her followers donates a rupee, they can raise a huge amount for the cause.

"We are in this together," she said.

On the work front, Sanon has a packed line-up of films like "Mimi", "Bachchan Pandey", "Bhediya" and "Adipurush".

