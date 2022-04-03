Kriti Sanon does Dumbbell Bench Press in new workout video, shows 'work in progress' fitness routine : Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon took to social media to share a glimpse of her weekend routine, and it will inspire you to work on yourself. The Bachchhan Paandey actor took to her Instagram page to show her 'work in progress' journey at the gym. She posted a short clip of herself doing a rigorous weight lifting exercise - Dumbbell Bench Press. It will motivate you to get your fitness regimen on track. Scroll ahead to check out Kriti's video and know the benefits of adding a Dumbbell Bench Press to your training.

Kriti Sanon's impressive video shows the star completing four sets of Dumbbell Bench Press. The actor posted the clip with a 'Work In Progress' sticker, hinting that she is still learning how to do the exercise and is on the way to improving her fitness levels. She kept the routine fuss-free by wearing a purple sports bra with black high-waisted tights and hair tied in a sleek top bun.

Kriti did the Dumbbell Bench Press by lying down on the bench and placing her feet flat and firm on the ground. Then, keeping her wrists straight, she brought her arms down towards her chest at a 90-degree angle and then pushed them back up. She repeated the process for four sets before the clip ended.

Dumbbell Bench Press Benefits:

Dumbbell Bench Press helps build muscle in the upper body, allows a full range of motion, activates stabilizer muscles in the arms, shoulders, lower back and core, and promotes muscle symmetry. It involves a unilateral movement, which helps improve the body form and correct muscle imbalances.

So, did Kriti inspire you to hit the gym today?

Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, also starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda which was released in 2014.

