A snippet of Kriti Sanon's Pilates diaries. Watch how she uses 'patience, stability and balance'

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Bachchhan Paandey. The actor, who plays the role of a budding director Myra Devekar in the film, went through intensive training to get in shape for the character. Kriti's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is also known to train a lot of Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, shared a short video compilation of Kriti Sanon's workout routine on her Instagram profile. Kriti, in the video, can be seen being calm, composed and focused in acing her Pilates routine to perfection.

Kriti is a fitness enthusiast – we are already aware of that. The actor's gym diaries are a marvel to watch, and at the same time, are dollops of motivation for us. Kriti keeps sharing snippets fresh off her gym on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up workouts seriously. The actor believes in focusing her dedication and hard work in the gym.

A day back, Yasmin shared a video in which Kriti can be seen taking up multiple Pilates routines and working on herself. In the beginning of the video, Kriti can be seen stretching her leg muscles by standing on a movable platform. In the later part of the video, Kriti can be seen being guided by Yasmin on a Pilates reformer while she can be seen working on her core muscles. In the end part of the video, Kriti can be seen working out on her side muscles.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon serves elegance in ₹4k dress for Bachchhan Paandey promotions

With the video, Yasmin shared her appreciation for Kriti in the caption. "Watch how Kriti Sanon uses patience, stability and balance to get in form for Bachchhan Paandey," Take a look:

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the flexibility of the body. It also helps in developing the muscle strength of the abdominal and the core muscles. Pilates also help in balancing the muscle strength on both sides of the body.