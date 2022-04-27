Watch: Kriti Sanon makes workout fun with intense Bosu Ball training in new video, here's why you should do it

Actor Kriti Sanon is an avid fitness practitioner and takes her workouts seriously. However, that does not mean that the Bachchhan Paandey star shies away from having fun during her gym sessions. Kriti believes that exercise can be fun too, and even shared a video proving the same. She took to Instagram to post a video of herself exercising with her coach. The duo used a Bosu Ball to do the routine in a synchronised manner. She even challenged her followers to copy her workout to get fit while having fun. Scroll ahead to watch Kriti's video and know why you should add it to your regimen.

On Tuesday, Kriti posted a video of herself working out with her coach Karan Sawhney. They did various jumping variation exercises on the Bosu Ball. The star captioned the post, "Workouts can be fun too! All you gotta do is #KeepMoving! Do this simple #BosuChallenge and tag me! Let's see who does it the better." (Also Read: Kriti Sanon turned boss babe for Karan Johar's party in ₹4k bustier mini dress, new pics are proof: See here)

Watch the video here:

Kriti did the routine dressed in a lavender halter neck cropped tank top and matching workout tights teamed with black gloves and white trainer shoes. She tied her tresses in a sleek ponytail to keep the routine fuss-free.

The video begins with Kriti and her coach doing side jumps on the Bosu Ball, followed by alternate-leg jumps and jumping jacks. The two matched their pace during the intense routine and inspired us to have a pumped-up session at the gym.

Bosu Ball Training Benefits:

A Bosu Ball is a great addition to your home gym. It is a balance aid that helps users coordinate muscles and nerves, engages various body parts, and makes workouts more fun and challenging. One can also use it to assist other types of training, such as stretching, rehabilitation and strength training.

Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, also starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has Ganpath with Tiger Shroff, an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

