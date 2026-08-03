Lactation consultant busts the most common breastfeeding myths Indian mothers need to stop believing

There are a lot of myths surrounding breastfeeding among Indian mothers. Muskan Rastogi, lactation consultant and physiotherapist, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, debunks the myths regarding breastfeeding so that every mother can breastfeed the baby and improve their well-being.

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Myth: Formula milk is a good option when compared to breast milk

Fact: So many mothers tend to believe that formula feeding is more crucial than breastfeeding. However, understand that breast milk provides benefits to both the mother and the baby. “Breast milk tends to contain antibodies, enzymes, and nutrients that are necessary for the baby and support their growth and development,” said Muskan Rastogi. In cases where a formula is required, the expert will guide you regarding this. So, mothers, make sure to breastfeed the baby and avoid discontinuing on your own.

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Milk supply is dependent on frequent breastfeeding and not these herbal kadhas.

Myth: A woman with small breasts can't produce enough milk for the baby

{{^usCountry}} Fact: Muskan Rastogi highlighted that there is absolutely no connection between breast size and milk. So, breast size will depend on the amount of fatty tissue it contains. Don’t believe any myth that small breast size means less milk production. Women with both big and small breast sizes will be able to produce milk through the glandular tissue in the breast. So, women, don’t panic over the size of your breasts and avoid believing any rumours that float on social media. Myth: Those moms who are unwell shouldn’t breastfeed the baby {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fact: Muskan Rastogi highlighted that there is absolutely no connection between breast size and milk. So, breast size will depend on the amount of fatty tissue it contains. Don’t believe any myth that small breast size means less milk production. Women with both big and small breast sizes will be able to produce milk through the glandular tissue in the breast. So, women, don’t panic over the size of your breasts and avoid believing any rumours that float on social media. Myth: Those moms who are unwell shouldn’t breastfeed the baby {{/usCountry}}

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Fact: New moms should only follow the advice given by the doctor and continue to breastfeed the baby. So, common illnesses such as colds, fever, and infections do not require stopping breastfeeding.

Myth: Breastfeeding mothers should opt for herbal remedies like kadhas to boost the milk supply

Fact: In India, many family members, relatives, or friends advise new moms to opt for herbal drinks or kadhas that tend to involve ajwain, methi, jeera, gond, haldi, as they believe that they can help to increase milk production. According to Muskan Rastogi, don’t opt for any herbal remedies without the doctor’s knowledge. Milk supply is dependent on frequent breastfeeding and not these herbal kadhas. Many mothers may end up taking herbal kadhas in large quantities and suffer from digestive discomfort and dehydration. So, it is better to follow the doctor’s guidelines. Breastfeeding moms can have a balanced diet, stay hydrated, and feed on demand from the baby. Don’t fall prey to herbal remedies that are often promoted as healthy and free from side effects.

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Myth: Working women should stop breastfeeding their babies

Fact: Women, remember that just because you decided to resume work doesn’t mean you should discontinue breastfeeding. Many breastfeeding new mothers express and store milk or pump with breast pumps and feed their baby at the beginning and after returning from work. So, women, it is still possible to breastfeed the baby even if you are resuming work.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.