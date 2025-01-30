Lara Dutta says influencers and celebs ‘wear borrowed clothes 99% of the time’; warns young people not to get influenced

In the latest episode of Queenie Singh's Beauty by BiE podcast, Lara Dutta sheds light on the not-so-glamorous reality behind celebrity fashion and what you see on social media. The actor wants the younger generation to know that social media influencers and celebrities wear borrowed clothes almost all the time, emphasising 'that's not reality'. Also read | Impact of social media on adolescents’ Mental Health Lara Dutta is asking young people to prioritise their mental health and not compare their lives to others on social media. (Instagram/ Lara Dutta)

'Don't buy into that, it is not reality'

In an era where social media can create unrealistic expectations, Lara tried to promote authenticity and transparency, when she said, “I just want young people around the world to know that a lot of influencers that you see, including us (celebrities) with amazing lives, it is not necessarily things that we own or have achieved in our own right. A lot of actors and actresses come to every event, every award, every function and big wedding dressed to the nines. We are wearing these incredible designer clothes and we have got all this hair and makeup, and fabulous jewels – 99.9 percent of the time, it is all borrowed, it all goes back. So, don't buy into that. That is not reality... and with the filters in place, today, you are literally an avatar of yourself.”

‘We need to raise our kids stronger and better’

While it's not surprising that celebrities and influencers wear borrowed clothes, Lara highlighted it's essential to recognise the impact of this practice on young minds, who actively follow social media. Asked to share her view on the younger generations being obsessed with how they look and how it affects their mental health, Lara said 'everything is doctored' now.

She said, “It's scary because I'm now seeing people who matter to me, I mean my nieces… and not just girls but boys as well, young people that are so caught up in this instant gratification that social media seems to be presenting to them, forgetting about the fact that they themselves are putting these millions of filters on their photos. Everything is doctored... it's almost like a revolution that's taking place, not in a good way, where kids have decided that their self-worth is determined by these random really nasty comments that might show up on a post that they've made and that's what's going to define them... we need to raise our kids stronger and better... they just definitely have to come with a better sense of understanding and a better grounding of who they are and what their worth is.”

