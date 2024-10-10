Impact of social media on adolescents’ Mental Health

The increasing dependence of teenagers on social media has raised significant concerns, especially regarding its effects on their mental well-being. Digital and social media use has increased lately, and it offers both benefits and risks to the health of children and teenagers. World Mental Health Day

Key facts

Globally, one in seven 10-19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder, accounting for 13% of the global burden of disease in this age group.

Depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents.

Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29 year-olds.

The consequences of failing to address adolescent mental health conditions extend to adulthood, impairing both physical and mental health and limiting opportunities to lead fulfilling lives as adults.

Paresh Kumar, a social researcher, author, social entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of DevInsights, a social research-based consulting firm.

There is growing evidence that social media use has a significant impact on the psychosocial functioning, mental health, and well-being of adolescents. Studies have shown a strong correlation between excessive use of social media and mental health issues in teenagers. Though social media is considered to connect individuals to the world and provide them with a wide length of exposure, at the same time, it can also increase the feeling of loneliness and isolation.

This relationship appears to be pronounced among young adults, where higher levels of social media engagement are associated with internalizing (such as anxiety and depression) and externalizing difficulties (such as aggression and defiance).

In addition to mental health issues, there are concerns that social media use can increase the risk of unhealthy behaviours, such as alcohol consumption. They are more likely to be exposed to visuals promoting alcohol use, which could lead to greater experimentation and risky behaviours. Hence, the excessive usage of social media especially in young, developing individuals may cause mental health vulnerabilities.

Some of the risks associated with Social Media usage

Privacy Concerns: The consequences of sharing personal information online, lead to privacy violations.

Cyberbullying: It has become a breeding ground for online harassment, with significant consequences for adolescents' mental well-being.

Academic Performance: Excessive use is linked to distractions, poor academic performance and impaired cognitive function.

Mental Health: Research suggests links between heavy social media usage and heightened mental distress, self-harm, and even suicidal ideation among teenagers.

Sleep Deprivation: Constant smartphone use often leads to loss of sleep, which impairs cognitive performance and emotional regulation.

Addiction: It can be addictive because it activates the brain’s reward centre by releasing dopamine, a “feel-good chemical”.

The role of society

Children, in the age group 5 - 18 years, often express boredom and pester for a mobile. But what do they find to combat this boredom? They turn to reels, videos, and social media posts from friends or family members, anxiously tracking likes and dislikes, and silently forming opinions about relationships.

Before social media, kids spent time outdoors, playing, and learning how to handle such interactions in a more natural, face-to-face environment. Over the years, media consumption patterns have shifted dramatically. Children’s access to phones and social media didn’t happen in isolation. Society as a whole bears responsibility—from service providers and governments to schools and, most importantly, parents. When children see their peers engaging with social media, they naturally want to participate to avoid feeling left out.

The impact of social media on adolescents is not always pessimistic but there are some positive aspects to it too.

• Connection and Self-Esteem: When used ethically and responsibly, it can offer adolescents opportunities for meaningful connections, insights, and self-esteem.

• Access to Health Information: Adolescents can gain valuable insights into mental and physical health on important issues.

• Support Networks: For marginalized teens or those experiencing difficult life circumstances, social media can offer critical emotional support.

While the link between social media and mental health is still evolving, balancing risk assessment with ethical technology use can safeguard the well-being of children and adolescents.

To ensure the well-being of children and adolescents in the digital age, families must prioritize a balanced and healthy lifestyle. This means creating a thoughtful equilibrium between screen time and offline activities.

Setting clear boundaries around content access, guiding the sharing of personal information, fostering age-appropriate critical thinking, and promoting digital literacy are essential steps. Equally important is maintaining open communication within families, ensuring that children feel supported and informed. These practices are not just guidelines—they are crucial for cultivating responsible media habits and protecting the mental and emotional health of the next generation.

With inputs from Paresh Kumar, a social researcher, author, social entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of DevInsights which is a social research-based consulting firm.