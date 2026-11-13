Long working hours, stress and poor sleep: Endocrinologist shares warning signs and workplace habits that can raise diabetes risk

As World Diabetes Day is observed globally every year on November 14, the focus turns to the growing concern around Type 2 diabetes and the everyday lifestyle choices that can influence metabolic health. With demanding work schedules becoming increasingly common, the impact of professional life on long-term health deserves greater attention.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Richa Chaturvedi, senior consultant and endocrinologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, explains how workplace routines can affect blood sugar regulation and what working professionals can do to lower their risk of diabetes. (Also read: From delayed meals to sugary treats: Diabetologist shares everyday factors that can affect blood sugar levels )

The impact of sitting all day and sleeping too little

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“Workplace stress triggers the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which prompt the liver to release glucose into the bloodstream for energy. While this is a normal response to short-term stress, prolonged stress may affect insulin sensitivity, making blood sugar regulation more difficult. When combined with sedentary routines, irregular meals and inadequate sleep, these habits can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes,” explains Dr Chaturvedi.

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{{^usCountry}} Spending most of the day at a desk limits muscle activity and reduces the amount of glucose muscles use for energy. “Inadequate sleep adds to this metabolic strain by affecting insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance. It can also disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, increasing cravings for high-calorie foods. When these patterns become routine, they can make blood sugar regulation more difficult,” says Dr Chaturvedi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spending most of the day at a desk limits muscle activity and reduces the amount of glucose muscles use for energy. “Inadequate sleep adds to this metabolic strain by affecting insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance. It can also disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, increasing cravings for high-calorie foods. When these patterns become routine, they can make blood sugar regulation more difficult,” says Dr Chaturvedi. {{/usCountry}}

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Stress, poor sleep and desk routines can affect blood sugar, doctor warns.

Recognising the early warning signs

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Early symptoms of diabetes are often subtle and may be mistaken for work-related exhaustion. Persistent fatigue, increased thirst, frequent urination, excessive hunger, unexplained weight loss and blurred vision can indicate elevated blood sugar. Slow wound healing, recurrent infections and tingling or numbness in the hands and feet are other possible warning signs.

However, Type 2 diabetes can develop without noticeable symptoms. Fasting blood glucose and HbA1c tests, which reflect average blood sugar levels over approximately three months, can help identify prediabetes or diabetes.

“Individuals should not ignore persistent symptoms or assume that fatigue and changes in energy levels are simply the result of a demanding work schedule. Timely screening and medical consultation are important, particularly for those with additional risk factors,” advises Dr Chaturvedi.

Workplace habits to avoid

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Managing blood sugar risk also means recognising everyday habits that can affect metabolic health. Dr Chaturvedi highlights some common workplace practices that professionals should be mindful of:

Skipping meals regularly: Missing meals due to meetings or deadlines can disrupt balanced eating and lead to overeating later.

Missing meals due to meetings or deadlines can disrupt balanced eating and lead to overeating later. Relying on sugary drinks: Limit sweetened tea and coffee, energy drinks and packaged beverages that add excess sugar to the diet.

Limit sweetened tea and coffee, energy drinks and packaged beverages that add excess sugar to the diet. Sitting for hours without breaks: Take short movement breaks throughout the day instead of remaining seated for prolonged periods.

Take short movement breaks throughout the day instead of remaining seated for prolonged periods. Frequent late-night eating: Avoid making heavy meals and frequent snacking late at night a routine, particularly when they disrupt sleep.

Avoid making heavy meals and frequent snacking late at night a routine, particularly when they disrupt sleep. Compromising on sleep: Regularly sacrificing rest to meet deadlines can affect insulin sensitivity and appetite regulation.

Regularly sacrificing rest to meet deadlines can affect insulin sensitivity and appetite regulation. Ignoring warning signs: Do not dismiss persistent fatigue, excessive thirst or frequent urination as routine work-related exhaustion.

Do not dismiss persistent fatigue, excessive thirst or frequent urination as routine work-related exhaustion. Self-medicating: Never start, stop or change diabetes medication without medical advice.

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“A demanding career and good metabolic health need not be mutually exclusive. Small, consistent changes to everyday routines can help reduce the cumulative impact of workplace habits and support long-term metabolic health,” concludes Dr Chaturvedi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.