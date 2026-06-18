Longevity doctor lists 5 habits to stop if you want to live longer: Skimping on sleep, chronic stress, and more

Many wish to lead long and healthy lives, but the modern urban lifestyle often gets in the way. For most, it is increasingly sedentary and busy at the same time, and a cause of chronic stress.

Working out regularly is excellent for longevity. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on June 16, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, listed five habits that one should eliminate immediately if they wish to live longer.

According to Dr Vass, “Each one quietly accelerates ageing, but is fully in your control.” The habits are as follows.

1. Skimping on sleep

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{{^usCountry}} Sleep is one of the most underrated necessities for healthy living. While the body is physically at rest, it is metabolically active, repairing all the tissue damage that it has suffered throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sleep is one of the most underrated necessities for healthy living. While the body is physically at rest, it is metabolically active, repairing all the tissue damage that it has suffered throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vass, sleeping less than seven hours every night leads to: Higher heart disease risk

Insulin resistance

Faster brain ageing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vass, sleeping less than seven hours every night leads to: Higher heart disease risk

Insulin resistance

Faster brain ageing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One should prioritise deep, consistent sleep of seven to nine hours per night. It is the free nightly hormone therapy. 2. Ignoring strength training {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One should prioritise deep, consistent sleep of seven to nine hours per night. It is the free nightly hormone therapy. 2. Ignoring strength training {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As one grows old, they start to lose muscle mass. According to Dr Vass, an individual loses three to eight percent of their muscle per decade after they turn 40. The only way to stop it is through strength training. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As one grows old, they start to lose muscle mass. According to Dr Vass, an individual loses three to eight percent of their muscle per decade after they turn 40. The only way to stop it is through strength training. {{/usCountry}}

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Muscle protects:

Blood sugar

Joints

Metabolism

Mobility

The physician suggests training two to four times every week.

3. Ultra-processed snacking

Ultra-processed foods are usually things that we can directly consume from the packets, and they are constant in most of our daily lives. Such packaged snacks are loaded with refined carbohydrates and seed oils, and increase the chances of chronic inflammation.

“Ditch the fake food,” is the advice of Dr Vass. “Eat real, protein-rich meals, 80 percent of the time. Food isn't just fuel. It's cellular input.”

4. Avoiding labs until you're sick

If one wishes to stay healthy as they age, their healthcare and daily routine should be designed based on data about their state of health. Therein lies the importance of preventative labs. Dr Vass suggested tracking the following:

ApoB (Apolipoprotein B, primary structural protein for bad cholesterol)

hs-CRP (high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, inflammation marker)

Fasting insulin

Hormones

5. Living in chronic stress mode

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The human body was not designed to be under constant stress. Unfortunately, that is increasingly becoming the norm. According to Dr Vass, chronic stress accelerates ageing via:

High cortisol

Poor recovery

Inflammation

“Just 10 minutes a day of regulation (breathwork, walk, stillness) can change your biology,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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