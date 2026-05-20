Longevity doctor shares how to optimise circadian rhythm: ‘Your body clock controls your lifespan’

The circadian rhythm is the body’s natural 24-hour internal clock that regulates all essential functions, such as the sleep cycle, hormone production, and metabolism. According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, it also determines how fast we age.

It is possible to optimise the circadian rhythm, shares Dr Vass. (Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram on May 20, Dr Vass stated, “Most people think ageing is inevitable. But there’s a hidden variable that determines how fast you age: your circadian rhythm. Your internal 24-hour clock controls everything from metabolism to immunity to cellular repair.”

How the circadian rhythm affects ageing

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{{^usCountry}} When the circadian rhythm of the body is optimised, every system functions at peak efficiency, noted Dr Vass. However, when the rhythm is misaligned, ageing accelerates two to three times. The effects of a misaligned circadian rhythm include the following: Metabolic dysfunction: Insulin resistance, weight gain, metabolic syndrome

Immune collapse: Weakened immunity, chronic inflammation

Disease risk: Increase in cancer, heart disease, and dementia risks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the circadian rhythm of the body is optimised, every system functions at peak efficiency, noted Dr Vass. However, when the rhythm is misaligned, ageing accelerates two to three times. The effects of a misaligned circadian rhythm include the following: Metabolic dysfunction: Insulin resistance, weight gain, metabolic syndrome

Immune collapse: Weakened immunity, chronic inflammation

Disease risk: Increase in cancer, heart disease, and dementia risks {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All of these, in turn, result in accelerated ageing. “Think about shift workers and night owls,” explained Dr Vass. “They have 30-40 percent higher mortality rates than people with aligned circadian rhythms. Same genetics, same diet, but drastically different ageing rates.” Optimising the circadian rhythm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All of these, in turn, result in accelerated ageing. “Think about shift workers and night owls,” explained Dr Vass. “They have 30-40 percent higher mortality rates than people with aligned circadian rhythms. Same genetics, same diet, but drastically different ageing rates.” Optimising the circadian rhythm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The good news, according to Dr Vass, is that it is possible to optimise the circadian rhythm of a body in 2026 with the help of non-invasive procedures. “We’re talking about strategic light exposure, meal timing, sleep architecture, temperature cycling, and targeted therapies that reset your internal clock,” he shared. Light exposure: The body is better accustomed to receiving different intensities of light at different times of the day. “Bright light at dawn, dim light at dusk resets your clock,” noted Dr Vass.

Meal timing: When it comes to maintaining a healthy metabolism, when we eat is as important as what we are eating. According to Dr Vass, “Eating within a 10 to 12 hour window optimises metabolism.”

Sleep architecture: To maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as a balanced circadian rhythm, quality sleep is non-negotiable. Dr Vass stressed having a consistent sleep schedule that includes seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

Temperature cycling: Cool mornings and warm evenings help optimise the circadian phase, noted Dr Vass. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The good news, according to Dr Vass, is that it is possible to optimise the circadian rhythm of a body in 2026 with the help of non-invasive procedures. “We’re talking about strategic light exposure, meal timing, sleep architecture, temperature cycling, and targeted therapies that reset your internal clock,” he shared. Light exposure: The body is better accustomed to receiving different intensities of light at different times of the day. “Bright light at dawn, dim light at dusk resets your clock,” noted Dr Vass.

Meal timing: When it comes to maintaining a healthy metabolism, when we eat is as important as what we are eating. According to Dr Vass, “Eating within a 10 to 12 hour window optimises metabolism.”

Sleep architecture: To maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as a balanced circadian rhythm, quality sleep is non-negotiable. Dr Vass stressed having a consistent sleep schedule that includes seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

Temperature cycling: Cool mornings and warm evenings help optimise the circadian phase, noted Dr Vass. {{/usCountry}}

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When combined with targeted therapies like melatonin timing, circadian peptides, and other metabolic optimisation protocols, these help deliver noticeable results, claimed Dr Vass.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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