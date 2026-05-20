Longevity doctor shares how to optimise circadian rhythm: ‘Your body clock controls your lifespan’
Misaligned circadian rhythm results in one ageing two to three times faster. Dr Vass shares how to reset the body clock.
The circadian rhythm is the body’s natural 24-hour internal clock that regulates all essential functions, such as the sleep cycle, hormone production, and metabolism. According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, it also determines how fast we age.
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Taking to Instagram on May 20, Dr Vass stated, “Most people think ageing is inevitable. But there’s a hidden variable that determines how fast you age: your circadian rhythm. Your internal 24-hour clock controls everything from metabolism to immunity to cellular repair.”
How the circadian rhythm affects ageing
When the circadian rhythm of the body is optimised, every system functions at peak efficiency, noted Dr Vass. However, when the rhythm is misaligned, ageing accelerates two to three times. The effects of a misaligned circadian rhythm include the following:
- Metabolic dysfunction: Insulin resistance, weight gain, metabolic syndrome
- Immune collapse: Weakened immunity, chronic inflammation
- Disease risk: Increase in cancer, heart disease, and dementia risks
When the circadian rhythm of the body is optimised, every system functions at peak efficiency, noted Dr Vass. However, when the rhythm is misaligned, ageing accelerates two to three times. The effects of a misaligned circadian rhythm include the following:
- Metabolic dysfunction: Insulin resistance, weight gain, metabolic syndrome
- Immune collapse: Weakened immunity, chronic inflammation
- Disease risk: Increase in cancer, heart disease, and dementia risks
All of these, in turn, result in accelerated ageing. “Think about shift workers and night owls,” explained Dr Vass. “They have 30-40 percent higher mortality rates than people with aligned circadian rhythms. Same genetics, same diet, but drastically different ageing rates.”
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All of these, in turn, result in accelerated ageing. “Think about shift workers and night owls,” explained Dr Vass. “They have 30-40 percent higher mortality rates than people with aligned circadian rhythms. Same genetics, same diet, but drastically different ageing rates.”
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The good news, according to Dr Vass, is that it is possible to optimise the circadian rhythm of a body in 2026 with the help of non-invasive procedures. “We’re talking about strategic light exposure, meal timing, sleep architecture, temperature cycling, and targeted therapies that reset your internal clock,” he shared.
- Light exposure: The body is better accustomed to receiving different intensities of light at different times of the day. “Bright light at dawn, dim light at dusk resets your clock,” noted Dr Vass.
- Meal timing: When it comes to maintaining a healthy metabolism, when we eat is as important as what we are eating. According to Dr Vass, “Eating within a 10 to 12 hour window optimises metabolism.”
- Sleep architecture: To maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as a balanced circadian rhythm, quality sleep is non-negotiable. Dr Vass stressed having a consistent sleep schedule that includes seven to nine hours of sleep every night.
- Temperature cycling: Cool mornings and warm evenings help optimise the circadian phase, noted Dr Vass.
The good news, according to Dr Vass, is that it is possible to optimise the circadian rhythm of a body in 2026 with the help of non-invasive procedures. “We’re talking about strategic light exposure, meal timing, sleep architecture, temperature cycling, and targeted therapies that reset your internal clock,” he shared.
- Light exposure: The body is better accustomed to receiving different intensities of light at different times of the day. “Bright light at dawn, dim light at dusk resets your clock,” noted Dr Vass.
- Meal timing: When it comes to maintaining a healthy metabolism, when we eat is as important as what we are eating. According to Dr Vass, “Eating within a 10 to 12 hour window optimises metabolism.”
- Sleep architecture: To maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as a balanced circadian rhythm, quality sleep is non-negotiable. Dr Vass stressed having a consistent sleep schedule that includes seven to nine hours of sleep every night.
- Temperature cycling: Cool mornings and warm evenings help optimise the circadian phase, noted Dr Vass.
When combined with targeted therapies like melatonin timing, circadian peptides, and other metabolic optimisation protocols, these help deliver noticeable results, claimed Dr Vass.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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