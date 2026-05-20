...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Longevity doctor shares how to optimise circadian rhythm: ‘Your body clock controls your lifespan’

Misaligned circadian rhythm results in one ageing two to three times faster. Dr Vass shares how to reset the body clock. 

Updated on: May 20, 2026 07:35 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Advertisement

The circadian rhythm is the body’s natural 24-hour internal clock that regulates all essential functions, such as the sleep cycle, hormone production, and metabolism. According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, it also determines how fast we age.

It is possible to optimise the circadian rhythm, shares Dr Vass. (Unsplash)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 5 mistakes that worsen IBD risk: Stopping medications to skipping follow-ups…

Taking to Instagram on May 20, Dr Vass stated, “Most people think ageing is inevitable. But there’s a hidden variable that determines how fast you age: your circadian rhythm. Your internal 24-hour clock controls everything from metabolism to immunity to cellular repair.”

How the circadian rhythm affects ageing

When combined with targeted therapies like melatonin timing, circadian peptides, and other metabolic optimisation protocols, these help deliver noticeable results, claimed Dr Vass.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Longevity doctor shares how to optimise circadian rhythm: ‘Your body clock controls your lifespan’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.