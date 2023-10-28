Longevity foods: What to eat for living a longer and healthier life

Studies have proved how eating a balanced diet is the easiest way to add years, and even decades to your life if you start young. Even with this knowledge at times, it's not always easy to resist the allure of junk food. Being delicious and addictive, it overpowers the senses as it sneakily damages body functions shortening life span. However, the good news is that it's never too late to start reaping the benefits of a healthy diet rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals. Adding a handful of nuts as your morning snack, cutting back on processed foods and sugar, and going for regular morning walk can do much more for your health than you would imagine. (Also read: Blueberries to beetroot; 6 antioxidant-rich foods to improve longevity)

About three quarters of your plate should be covered with veggies. Aim for deep colours(Unsplash)

"The foundation of health and longevity is diet. You can exercise and meditate and sleep and take all the supplements in the world, but unless you focus on high-quality, nutrient-dense, whole foods personalized to your own needs and preferences, you will not achieve health or longevity. The Pegan Diet is an inclusive, flexible frame that is built on the principles of quality, food is medicine, and personalization. It is designed to be low glycaemic (low in starch and sugar), rich in good fats, anti-inflammatory, detoxifying, hormone balancing, energy boosting, and gut healing. It is nutrient dense and rich in longevity phytochemicals, polyphenols, antioxidants, and microbiome-healing fibers. It is designed to regenerate both human and planetary health, which are inseparable," says Dr Mark Hyman, M.D. and NYT Times bestselling author in his latest Instagram post.

Dr Hyman shares tips on longevity diet and many other lifestyle factors to live a longer and healthier life from his book YoungForever.

1. Eat lots of plants

About three quarters of your plate should be covered with veggies. Aim for deep colours. Stick with mostly non-starchy veggies. Winter squashes and sweet potatoes are fine in moderation.

2. Load up on foods with healthy fats

Whole foods such as nuts, seeds, olive oil, avocados, pasture-raised eggs, and small wild fatty fish such as sardines, mackerel, herring, anchovies, and wild salmon contain good fats. For oils, use extra virgin olive oil (at low or no heat), avocado oil (for higher-heat cooking), and organic virgin coconut oil. Add nuts and seeds. They help with weight loss, diabetes and heart disease and provide minerals, protein, good fats, fibre and more. Almonds, walnuts, pecans, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, and pumpkin, hemp, chia, and sesame seeds are all great.

3. Think of meat and animal products as condiments

Serving should be palm sized. Plant-based meals are fine as long as the protein comes from whole foods, not processed powders, bars or fake meat. However, to get adequate protein for muscle synthesis as you age, you will need to supplement with animal protein and/or amino acid supplements or vegan protein powders with added amino acids.

4. Eat fish high in healthy fats

Sardines, herring, anchovies, mackerel, and salmon all have high omega-3 and low mercury levels.

