Malaika Arora nails Wheel Yoga asanas and headstand, says 'Challenging yourself will only make you stronger': Watch

Known for her vibrant energy and dedication to fitness, Malaika Arora swears by her awe-inspiring yoga sessions to maintain her well-being and inner balance. The star also motivates her followers to follow a dedicated routine by sharing videos and pictures of herself practising various yoga asanas at the gym. Malaika's latest video will inspire you to take out your yoga mat and kickstart your yoga journey. Scroll ahead to check out Malaika's video.

Malaika Arora shares yoga session video

Malaika Arora nails Wheel Yoga asanas and headstand in a new workout video. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora posted a video of herself doing yoga at the gym with the caption, "POV: You challenge yourself with your yoga practice. Hello divas. Keep advancing in your journey, keep moving forward, no matter how many times you fall on the mat, get up and try again. Challenging yourself will only make you stronger, better and feel rewarded. What limits have you broken in your yoga journey?" It shows the star, dressed in a printed sports bra and yoga tights, nailing three different asanas impeccably. Watch the video here.

Malaika nails Wheel Yoga asanas and headstand

The video begins with Malaika doing a Yoga Wheel variation of the Ustrasana or the Camel Pose, followed by another Yoga Wheel variation of Anjaneyasana or the Crescent Moon/Lunge Pose. In the end, she tries her hand at the headstand - also known as Sirsasana or Shirshasana.

Fans love Malaika's video

Fans hearted Malaika's yoga video and took to the comments section to shower her with praise. "Proud of you maam," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "So motivating! No matter what you do, people will always judge you. Take negative comments as sources of achievements and positive as sources of motivation." A few others dropped fire emojis under the post.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Today, Malaika wished her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, on his birthday. She posted several pictures of Arjun with the caption, “Happy birthday, my sunshine, my thinker, my goofy, my shopaholic, my handsome.”

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official through an Instagram post in 2019. She was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They got divorced in 2017.