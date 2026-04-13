Malaika Arora reveals her secret to achieving toned abs and hourglass figure in 50s: Would you try the workout?

Whether it is her remarkable fashion choices or her dedication to staying fit, 52-year-old Malaika Arora never fails to impress. She often shares snippets from her workout routines to inspire her followers. In a recent Instagram post, she highlighted some core exercises that she does to target the ab muscles.

Malaika Arora trains her abs in a recent Instagram video.

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Malaika Arora's abs workout

On April 10, Malaika shared the video of her working out with the caption, “Train your core, transform your body.” In the video, she shared 5 exercises that focus on the upper and lower abs, achieve oblique lines, and help attain an hourglass shape. She suggested doing 20 reps of each exercise, and 5 sets in total.

According to Malaika, if your current aim is to achieve these milestones for your body, here are the exercises that you should be adding to your workout routine:

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{{^usCountry}} If you want upper abs, you should do crunches. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.

If you want toned lower abs, you should do leg raises. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.

If you want defined abs, include scissors to your workout routine. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.

If you want oblique lines, practice alternate leg lifts with an exercise ball. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine. For the uninitiated, oblique muscle is one of the outermost abdominal muscles, extending from the lower half of the ribs around and down to the pelvis.

Lastly, if you want an hourglass waist, start doing standing side twists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you want upper abs, you should do crunches. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.

If you want toned lower abs, you should do leg raises. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.

If you want defined abs, include scissors to your workout routine. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.

If you want oblique lines, practice alternate leg lifts with an exercise ball. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine. For the uninitiated, oblique muscle is one of the outermost abdominal muscles, extending from the lower half of the ribs around and down to the pelvis.

Lastly, if you want an hourglass waist, start doing standing side twists. {{/usCountry}}

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Having perfectly sculpted abs is a dream many people have. It is a sign that you have a low body fat percentage. However, the obsession with achieving the perfect, flat stomach can take its toll mentally, physically, emotionally, and in some cases, financially. Therefore, before you start obsessing over getting a flat tummy, it is better to consult an expert to formulate a plan that suits you better.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a popular Indian actor, dancer, model, video jockey, and television personality. She gained fame for her incredible dancing skills in item numbers in movies like Dil Se.., Dabangg to Housefull 2, and many more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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