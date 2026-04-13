Malaika Arora reveals her secret to achieving toned abs and hourglass figure in 50s: Would you try the workout?
Achieving sculpted abs is a common goal! Malaika Arora shares her core workout routine on Instagram, suggesting exercises to target abs.
Whether it is her remarkable fashion choices or her dedication to staying fit, 52-year-old Malaika Arora never fails to impress. She often shares snippets from her workout routines to inspire her followers. In a recent Instagram post, she highlighted some core exercises that she does to target the ab muscles.
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Malaika Arora's abs workout
On April 10, Malaika shared the video of her working out with the caption, “Train your core, transform your body.” In the video, she shared 5 exercises that focus on the upper and lower abs, achieve oblique lines, and help attain an hourglass shape. She suggested doing 20 reps of each exercise, and 5 sets in total.
According to Malaika, if your current aim is to achieve these milestones for your body, here are the exercises that you should be adding to your workout routine:
- If you want upper abs, you should do crunches. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.
- If you want toned lower abs, you should do leg raises. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.
- If you want defined abs, include scissors to your workout routine. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.
- If you want oblique lines, practice alternate leg lifts with an exercise ball. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine. For the uninitiated, oblique muscle is one of the outermost abdominal muscles, extending from the lower half of the ribs around and down to the pelvis.
- Lastly, if you want an hourglass waist, start doing standing side twists.
- If you want upper abs, you should do crunches. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.
- If you want toned lower abs, you should do leg raises. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.
- If you want defined abs, include scissors to your workout routine. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine.
- If you want oblique lines, practice alternate leg lifts with an exercise ball. Do 5 sets and 20 repetitions of the routine. For the uninitiated, oblique muscle is one of the outermost abdominal muscles, extending from the lower half of the ribs around and down to the pelvis.
- Lastly, if you want an hourglass waist, start doing standing side twists.
Having perfectly sculpted abs is a dream many people have. It is a sign that you have a low body fat percentage. However, the obsession with achieving the perfect, flat stomach can take its toll mentally, physically, emotionally, and in some cases, financially. Therefore, before you start obsessing over getting a flat tummy, it is better to consult an expert to formulate a plan that suits you better.
About Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is a popular Indian actor, dancer, model, video jockey, and television personality. She gained fame for her incredible dancing skills in item numbers in movies like Dil Se.., Dabangg to Housefull 2, and many more.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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