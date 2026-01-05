Search
Mon, Jan 05, 2026
New Delhi oC

Nutrition coach shares simple 4 exercises that go beyond crunches to sculpt your waist and boost core strength

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jan 05, 2026 01:16 pm IST

Dreaming of a snatched waist? Nutrition coach Karishma Yadav reveals 4 easy core exercises that target your abs, boost stability and help shape your waistline.

A defined, snatched waist is often seen as a fitness goal, but it’s not achieved overnight or through endless crunches alone. From posture to core strength, several factors play a role in shaping your midsection. Certified health and nutrition coach Karishma Yadav shares in her January 2 Instagram post exercises that can help you work towards a more sculpted waistline. (Also read: Man loses 27 kg in 3 months without gym using ChatGPT as his personal fitness coach; shares 7 exact prompts he followed )

Karishma Yadav shares tips for sculpting your waistline effectively. (Freepik)
Karishma Yadav shares tips for sculpting your waistline effectively. (Freepik)

Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

1. Standing knee tucks (10 reps each side)

  • How to perform: Stand with feet hip-width apart. Lift one knee towards your chest while tightening your core, then lower it slowly and switch sides. Keep the movement controlled and avoid leaning back.
  • Benefits: Strengthens lower abs, improves balance, and helps tighten and tone the waistline.

2. Russian twists (25 reps)

  • How to perform: Sit with knees bent and lean back slightly while keeping your spine straight. Twist your torso from side to side, tapping the floor lightly on each side. You can add a weight for extra challenge.
  • Benefits: Targets the obliques, enhances waist definition, and improves core rotation strength.

3. Standing ab marches (20 reps each side)

  • How to perform: Stand tall with your core engaged. Lift one knee at a time in a marching motion, keeping your chest up and movements slow and controlled.
  • Benefits: Activates lower abs, improves posture, balance, and overall core stability.

4. Renegade rows (16 reps)

  • How to perform: Begin in a high plank position with hands on dumbbells or the floor. Row one arm up at a time while keeping hips stable and core tight.
  • Benefits: Builds core strength, tones arms and back, improves stability, and boosts overall muscle engagement.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Nutrition coach shares simple 4 exercises that go beyond crunches to sculpt your waist and boost core strength
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On