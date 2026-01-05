Nutrition coach shares simple 4 exercises that go beyond crunches to sculpt your waist and boost core strength

A defined, snatched waist is often seen as a fitness goal, but it’s not achieved overnight or through endless crunches alone. From posture to core strength, several factors play a role in shaping your midsection. Certified health and nutrition coach Karishma Yadav shares in her January 2 Instagram post exercises that can help you work towards a more sculpted waistline. (Also read: Man loses 27 kg in 3 months without gym using ChatGPT as his personal fitness coach; shares 7 exact prompts he followed ) Karishma Yadav shares tips for sculpting your waistline effectively. (Freepik)

Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

1. Standing knee tucks (10 reps each side)

How to perform: Stand with feet hip-width apart. Lift one knee towards your chest while tightening your core, then lower it slowly and switch sides. Keep the movement controlled and avoid leaning back.

Benefits: Strengthens lower abs, improves balance, and helps tighten and tone the waistline.

2. Russian twists (25 reps)

How to perform: Sit with knees bent and lean back slightly while keeping your spine straight. Twist your torso from side to side, tapping the floor lightly on each side. You can add a weight for extra challenge.

Benefits: Targets the obliques, enhances waist definition, and improves core rotation strength.

3. Standing ab marches (20 reps each side)

How to perform: Stand tall with your core engaged. Lift one knee at a time in a marching motion, keeping your chest up and movements slow and controlled.

Benefits: Activates lower abs, improves posture, balance, and overall core stability.

4. Renegade rows (16 reps)

How to perform: Begin in a high plank position with hands on dumbbells or the floor. Row one arm up at a time while keeping hips stable and core tight.

Benefits: Builds core strength, tones arms and back, improves stability, and boosts overall muscle engagement.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.