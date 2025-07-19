Natasa Stankovic nails ‘Nicki Minaj pose’ trend with heels on dumbbells; shows off incredible core strength in new video

Natasa Stankovic is an absolute fitness enthusiast and often gives her Insta family glimpses of her intense workout sessions. She is now turning heads with her impressive fitness levels as she hopped on the viral 'Nicki Minaj pose' trend that's been taking over social media. Flaunting her toned physique and incredible core strength, Natasa held the tricky pose with ease. (Also read: Cardiologist explains how a simple blood test can predict heart attack risk years in advance: ‘Before symptoms appear…’ ) Natasa Stankovic captivated social media with her take on the viral Nicki Minaj pose.(Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

Natasa Stankovic nails ‘Nicki Minaj pose’ with impressive core strength

On July 18, Natasa took to Instagram to share a video of herself attempting the viral pose, captioned, "Just balancing life like…". In the clip, she's seen rocking a black sports bra and cycling shorts, styled with black sunglasses and heels, all while balancing herself effortlessly on dumbbells stacked on top of each other and casually holding a cup in one hand.

How the internet reacted

Natasa's video quickly grabbed attention online, racking up thousands of likes and comments from impressed fans. One user wrote, "She doesn't skip leg day… or slay day!" While another commented, "When elegance meets gym core energy." A third user was in awe, saying, "High heels? On that? Iconic." Another added, "Unreal is an understatement," and one more wrote, "Balancing style and strength like a queen."

What is Nicki Minaj's pose trend

Nicki Minaj is going viral for a pose she struck 12 years ago in her 2013 music video High School with Lil Wayne. In the opening scene, she's seen by the pool in a pink bikini and golden heels, squatting down with crossed legs and both feet flat on the ground. Over the weekend, this iconic pose has resurfaced online, with many netizens trying to recreate it.